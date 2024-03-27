Red Dead Redemption is now free if you meet this requirement

Do you want to venture into the arid lands of Red Dead Redemption? Good news, Rockstar’s classic game is available “for free” on the PS5 and Xbox series. To avail this offer, you must be a subscriber to the GTA+ program.

Red Dead Redemption is a classic open world game. If you haven’t done so yet, we can only advise you to learn about it. Especially since an attractive offer currently allows you to recover the title at a low cost. RD 1 And its DLC Undead Nightmare GTA+ is available for free to subscribers.

As a reminder, this subscription gives access to benefits for the program GTA online, for 5.99 euros per month. But Rockstar also includes offerings tied to its other franchises, such as the offering we’re interested in today. Note, however, that GTA+ is only accessible on PlayStation 5 and Xbox series. So you must have one of these two consoles to recover Red Dead Redemption Free

Read > GTA, Red Dead Redemption: Rockstar ends support for Windows 7 and 8

Red Dead Redemption is available to GTA+ subscribers

Published in 2003, Red Dead Redemption Introduces us to ex-convict John Marston who hunts down former members of his gang to save his family. A thrilling adventure that follows the events of Red Dead Redemption 2, which is nothing more than a prequel to the base game. Between the quests on horseback, gunfights, hunting, and mysteries to discover, the game is worth a detour, especially if you’re a fan of westerns.

Red Dead Redemption The first title was entitled to a port on PS4 and Switch in 2023. In the process, Rockstar released a patch that allows players to run in 4K 60 FPS on PS5. Thanks to backwards compatibility, Xbox Series X players can also play games in 4K. Unlike PS5 players, however, they cannot exceed 30 FPS.

By going through GTA+, you will benefit from unlimited access to the game as long as you remain a subscriber. You will be able to subscribe and unsubscribe when you have completed your adventure, subscription is without obligation. Then you will save a lot because you will not have to pay RD1 at full price. Apart from this interesting offer, you can also increase the fun Red Dead Redemption 2 Thanks to the free mod that gives you access to 50 new missions.