List of qualified teams, format and dates of MSI 2024

Who will be the best team and best region in the world for this first part of the 2024 season? See you from May 1 to 19 in Chengdu, China for the Mid-Season Invitational 2024. Get all information on MSI 2024 like dates, names of qualified teams and tournament format.

12 teams, 8 regions, 1 single champion

In early January, before the official start of the 2024 competitive season, Riot Games confirmed that the Mid-Season Invitational 2024 (MSI), a tournament that will bring together champions from all leagues on the Riot Games circuit, will be played. China, and more precisely in Chengdu, May 1 to 19; For this new edition, 12 teams from all four corners of the world will compete for the title and place for the next edition of League of Legends Worlds.

As mentioned, the winning MSI team will be awarded an automatic spot in the League of Legends World Championship. This slot will also count as an extra slot for its territory. Additionally, the region with the best performance after the winning team at MSI will receive an additional spot for the World Championship. To ensure that a team qualifying early for the World Championship remains committed to success in their league, they must qualify for their region’s Summer Split Playoffs to confirm their eligibility, with the exception of the LEC, where a team must qualify for the LEC. Season Finals.

The 2024 MSI should in all likelihood adopt the same format that was implemented during the 2023 season; 12 teams will compete in two separate stages (play-in in GSL format in Bo3 and bracket in double elimination format in Bo5).

Qualified team for MSI 2024

For MSI 2024, Riot Games invites two teams from LCK (Korea), LPL (China), LEC (EMEA) and LCS (NA) and one team from CBLOL (Brazil), LLA (LATAM), VCS (Vietnam) and PCS. is (Southeast Asia, Oceania and Japan), for a total of 12 teams. No. 1 seeds from LCK, LPL, LEC and LCS will be exempted from play-ins, while eight other teams, 2nd seeds from LCK, LPL, LEC and LCS as well as first seeds from series LLA, CBLOL, PCS and VCS, will participate in the qualification stage.

Qualified team for 2024 MSI bracket stage

original seeds Pool Eligible teams

South Korea (LoL Champion Korea, LCK) 1 TBD TBD

China (LoL Pro League, LPL) 1 TBD TBD

EMEA (LoL EMEA Championship, LEC) 1 TBD TBD

North America (LoL Championship Series, LCS) 1 TBD TBD

Play-in stage (Play-in Group A Upper Bracket) TBD TBD TBD

Play-in stage (Play-in Group B Upper Bracket) TBD TBD TBD

Play-in stage (Play-in Group A Lower Bracket) TBD TBD TBD

Play-in stage (Play-in Group B Lower Bracket) TBD TBD TBD







*Minimum Investment Guaranteed

MSI 2024 Dates and Venue

Date : From 1st to 19th May

– The Play-ins: 1 to 5 May

– Bracket Stage: May 7 to 12 and May 14 to 18

– Final: Sunday 19 May



the place : Chengdu, China, at Chengdu Financial City Performing Arts Center

Format of MSI 2024

Phase 1 (Play-in)

– 8 teams: 2nd seed of LCK, LPL, LEC and LCS and 1st seed of LLA, CBLOL, PCS and VCS

– Teams are divided into two double elimination groups

– Group matches are best of three sets (Bo3).

– Top 2 of each group (upper bracket winners and lower bracket winners) advance to stage 2.

This stage will consist of two groups of four teams, each playing a best-of-three match, in double elimination. Play-ins form a field where the top teams from 4 smaller regions and the #2 seeds from the LCK, LPL, LCS and LEC will compete for 4 spots. The two teams with a 2-0 score in their group will advance to the bracket stage. This way, the more dominant teams will advance relatively quickly, allowing for more competitive matches to continue. Under this format, two teams that go 0-2 and the other two that finish 1-2 will be eliminated from the MSI. The two teams that finish 2-1 and win the lower bracket of their group will advance to the bracket stage.

Group A



1/2 finals final the winner – – –

1/2 finals final the winner 0 – 0 –

Group B



1/2 finals final the winner – – –

1/2 finals final the winner 0 – 0 –

Phase 2 (Brackets)

– 8 Teams: 4 teams pre-qualified for Phase 2 (top seeds from LCK, LPL, LEC and LCS) + 4 qualified from Phase 1

– Double elimination tree

– Matches (Total 14 matches) are played in Best of Five rounds (Bo5).

upper bracket



The losers bracket



The grand finale

