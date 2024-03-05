Sports

While Luis Fernandez advises Real Sociedad to eliminate Paris

Photo of Admin Admin33 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

On the eve of the Champions League round of 16 second leg between PSG and Real Sociedad, Luis Fernandez, the most capped coach in the Parisian club’s history, gave an interview to Mundo Deportivo in which he analyzed Luis’ weaknesses. Enrique’s men: “I think this was on full display during the last match against Monaco in Ligue 1. When the opposing team puts a lot of pressure on PSG’s ball output, it can scare them. However, it is true that Luis Enrique’s team has players who are able to bring the ball out despite this pressure,” he commented in a column in the Spanish media. Before continuing: “But if they push as high and as fast as they can, they must do it quickly, score and put pressure on PSG, who have historically been the toughest for them in the Champions League.”

A significant advantage

Although this advice was generously offered to Real Sociedad’s coach, Immanuel Alguacil, a man on the Israel selection bench recognized an advantage for the Parisians: “In Ligue 1, they already have a lead of several points and they can. Can afford to relax a little, maybe focus a little less. PSG won the first leg of the round of 16 and are seriously preparing for the return match to approach it with a good mentality and seriousness,” he concluded for the Catalan daily. The Franco-Spanish will have their answer tomorrow at 9pm….

In sum

Before Real Sociedad take on PSG in the Champions League, the capital club’s former coach, Luis Fernandez, pointed out some weaknesses in the Parisian ranks.

Yuri Lager

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin33 mins ago
0 32 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Top 14 – Clermont confirm, Montpellier bounce back… Our predictions for Day 14

February 2, 2024

Mercato – PSG: It’s signed, contract with Mbappé announced!

2 weeks ago

Renao dominate but Lorient stumbles in defence

2 days ago

Jairo Concha to Sports University: Former Alianza Lima footballer reaches agreement with Cream team and will be at Uni centenary | Sports

January 11, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button