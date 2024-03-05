While Luis Fernandez advises Real Sociedad to eliminate Paris

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

On the eve of the Champions League round of 16 second leg between PSG and Real Sociedad, Luis Fernandez, the most capped coach in the Parisian club’s history, gave an interview to Mundo Deportivo in which he analyzed Luis’ weaknesses. Enrique’s men: “I think this was on full display during the last match against Monaco in Ligue 1. When the opposing team puts a lot of pressure on PSG’s ball output, it can scare them. However, it is true that Luis Enrique’s team has players who are able to bring the ball out despite this pressure,” he commented in a column in the Spanish media. Before continuing: “But if they push as high and as fast as they can, they must do it quickly, score and put pressure on PSG, who have historically been the toughest for them in the Champions League.”

A significant advantage

Although this advice was generously offered to Real Sociedad’s coach, Immanuel Alguacil, a man on the Israel selection bench recognized an advantage for the Parisians: “In Ligue 1, they already have a lead of several points and they can. Can afford to relax a little, maybe focus a little less. PSG won the first leg of the round of 16 and are seriously preparing for the return match to approach it with a good mentality and seriousness,” he concluded for the Catalan daily. The Franco-Spanish will have their answer tomorrow at 9pm….