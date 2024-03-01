“Antidepressant Discontinuation Syndrome Affects Many Patients”.

Mark Horowitz is a neurobiologist in London.

Horowitz



Interview – The work of neurobiologist Mark Horowitz led to the development of withdrawal protocols for psychotropic drugs in the United Kingdom. It illustrates the importance of an approach still overlooked by many doctors.

The observation is well known, and it came to light during Covid: the consumption of psychotropic drugs – antidepressants, anxiolytics and sleeping pills – is high in France. It is more common in women and increases with age. But we often overlook that these treatments can be difficult to stop. About half of patients experience withdrawal-related symptoms, such as nausea, dizziness, irritability, crying, anxiety, etc.

Their intensity and persistence varies. They can be very disabling. Mark Horowitz, a neurobiologist and researcher at the National Health Service in London, studies this difficult shutdown syndrome and leads specialist consultations at his clinic, which opened three years ago in north London. He has just published a guide (translated) to “depress” benzodiazepines and antidepressants for people who are often unaware of the phenomenon.

Le Figaro. – Comment…