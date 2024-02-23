Blood markers predict cardiovascular risk over ten years
The dreaded invisible enemies, atherosclerotic plaques accumulate on the walls of our arteries throughout our lives. In the event of chronic excess sugar in the blood, these plaques are mainly formed “bad fat” Multiply and then break the ends. They then enter the bloodstream where they are likely to block the arteries. When the artery in question brings blood to the heart, the result can be fatal. We are talking about myocardial infarction. Like stroke, this cardiovascular event associated with atherosclerosis is one of the most serious complications of type 2 diabetes (which develops during life due to excessive consumption of sugars). It is estimated that in those affected, the risk doubles over their lifetime. However, till date these events are very difficult to predict.
In a recent study, scientists from Inserm, Paris City University and…
