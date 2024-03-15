A promising new treatment against glioblastoma
Reserved for subscribers
Decryption – Three patients with this incurable form of brain cancer received a new treatment. In the hours following the injection, the tumor shrank dramatically.
Glioblastoma is a deadly cancer that cannot be cured by medicine. At least, not yet. This highly aggressive brain tumor affects around 3,000 people in France each year. “ It is one of the cancers with the worst prognosis and one of those whose treatment has made the least progress in the past ten years. »Notes p.R Olivier Chinot, head of the neuro-oncology department at Timon Hospital (Marseille). Despite numerous obstacles, this cancer is becoming the subject of very active research, which indicates the arrival of new therapeutic methods in the coming years. A team from Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital has published the results of a new treatment in a prestigious journal. New England Journal of Medicine . And this is very promising, even though it is still early days.
While many types of cancer have benefited from the development of immunotherapy – a therapeutic strategy…
The editorial team advises you
Brain Cancer: Promising New Treatment Against Glioblastoma
Subscribe
Subscribe