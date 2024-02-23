Mansur Kamardin: “The arrival of cholera in Mayotte will lead to incredible distrust in local opinion”

MP LR Mansoor Kamardin called Minister of State and Minister Darmanin on the installation of his famous “ocean iron curtain” between Mayotte and Comoros. If cholera came to the island, he warned, it would “lead to an incredible distrust of local opinion”.

It is a promise that MP LR Mansoor Kamardin has not forgotten. During his last visit to Mayotte, Interior and Overseas Territories Minister Gerald Darmanin announced a number of measures to deal with illegal immigration.

In addition to plans to abolish land rights or regional residence permits in Mayotte, the minister announced Operation Wumbushu 2 and the evacuation of Kewani Stadium.in the coming days“, but also the establishment of a “Maritime Iron Curtain” to prevent Comorians from coming illegally to Mayotte.

And this Thursday, February 22, MP Kamardi urgently asks the government “to connect his actions with his declarations” In addition to the current context of insecurity and barriers to illegal immigration, the risk of spreading the cholera epidemic, which has already claimed six lives in Comoros.

“I warn of the fact that the arrival of cholera in Mayotte will temporarily sign the distrust of the Mayotte civil society standing in the streets in conflict with the government.“, he warns.”The risk of importation is real given the daily arrival of Kwasas transporting illegal immigrants“, he argues again.

“It is not the departure of 300 African migrants to the mainland next weekend that will change the situation, given the migrant plunge, due to which the French may not represent more than 30% of the population, while they represent 90% of it. Many years ago, many years ago“, says the MP again.

Mansoor Kamardin is still moving forward”Anarchy is gaining ground every day“Despite the government’s recent commitments, and it specifically exemplifies the recent collision that damaged about twenty vehicles last night in Kombani village.

The Mahorais MP spoke during the week in favor of establishing a state of security emergency, as requested by some Force Vives demonstrators.