News

Four youths arrested on suspicion of planning “terrorist attack”.

Photo of Admin Admin11 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read

by Le Figaro with AFP

published ,
Update

A police officer in Brussels, February 26, 2024.
Yves Herman / Reuters

Belgian police arrested an adult and three minors on Sunday on suspicion of exchanging messages about the project. “terrorist attack”The federal prosecutor’s office responsible for the investigation confirmed.

Four youths, three minors “Late Adolescence” And an 18-year-old youth was arrested “In the course of searches carried out in Brussels, Nineveh, Charleroi and Liège”. Erik van der Sypt, spokesman for the prosecution, said. “They are suspected of planning a terrorist attack in Belgium,” he added.

According to RTBF, Sunday’s arrest resulted from a police operation aimed at identifying people “Potentially violent and suspected of involvement in Islamist extremism”. “No weapons or explosives were found. Police have seized mobile phones and laptops for analysis. He added, confirming information from Belgian media RTBF and HLN.

“We don’t want to take any risks”

Messages were exchanged by all four suspects “Worrying enough for us to intervene and conduct a search”, Mr van der Sypt said. “It’s not like they were planning something for tomorrow, but it was imminent enough to intervene,” he added.

Relative youth of the suspects reinforced the mistrust of the authorities. “They are very flexible. If someone gives them a gun, for example, things can go very quickly. So we don’t want to take any risks.”, the spokesperson revealed. Four suspects are currently being questioned and the investigating judge will have to decide what action to take in the case.

Belgian authorities have been on high alert since the 2016 jihadist attacks carried out by suicide bombers that killed 32 people in explosions at Brussels airport and the city’s metro. Last October, a Tunisian gunned down two Swedish football fans in Brussels before being fatally shot by police.

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin11 mins ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Donald Trump infallible? Understand all about the much-anticipated decision of the Supreme Court

4 weeks ago

Everything you need to know about UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees

January 28, 2024

“The real cause of this tragedy is the context in which it occurs,” analyzes the Middle East expert

2 days ago

A bill to expel migrants in Rwanda has been adopted by deputies

January 18, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button