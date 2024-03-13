“Putin doesn’t just kill people inside Russia”: Alexei Navalny’s ex-right-hand man attacked with hammer in Lithuania

Lithuanian police announced this Wednesday, March 13, that they have opened an investigation into the attack on Leonid Volkov, a longtime aide of recently deceased Russian rival Alexei Navalny.

Leonid Volkov, close to Russian rival Aleis Navalny to whom he was right-hand man, and one of the main figures of the Russian opposition was brutally attacked in front of his home in Lithuania, where he went into exile in 2019, the latter says on his Telegram account this Wednesday, March 13 .

Alexei Navalny’s former spokesman says the 43-year-old tribute suffered in particular from a broken arm, a forehead injury and a leg injury.

“Putin is killing people not only inside Russia, but also outside”Leonid Volkov told Reuters, accusing the Kremlin of planning the attack. “We live in very dark times”added the opponent, who returned from the hospital on Wednesday.

An investigation was opened by Lithuania

Dedicated to the Lithuanian police “Immense Resources” to investigate the attack, Commissioner Renatas Pozella said on Wednesday. An investigation was opened “Me and the Wound”No suspects have yet been identified, a Lithuanian police spokesman told Reuters.

Several police units, including counter-terrorism specialists, investigated the crime scene in the northern suburbs of the Lithuanian capital overnight.

Leonid Volkov has drawn the ire of Russian authorities on several occasions by holding anti-Kremlin demonstrations from Vilnius and demanding the release of Alexei Navalny.

Shock attack

The news about Leonid’s attack is shocking. Concerned officers are at work. Criminals must answer for their crimes. — Gabrielius Landsbergis\ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\uddf9 (@GLandsbergis) March 12, 2024

This was described as an attack “shocking” by the Lithuanian Government. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gabrielius Landsbergis, assures that the authors have to “Answering for their crimes”.