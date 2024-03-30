Android 15 will make your games extremely easy under one condition

The Android 15 Developer Preview shows that gamers will be able to enjoy their games with unlocked framerates. Unfortunately, not all titles should be compatible with this new feature.

© Unsplash

Many smartphone owners are eagerly waiting for the release of Android 15. There is still no official release date for the stable version of Google’s operating system, but customers are already waiting to discover its new features.

As shown in the developer preview 2 of Android 15, one of them should make the gaming experience on the smartphone more pleasant. On the other hand, this option that unlocks the framerate of certain titles, Obviously won’t be compatible with all games.

Unlocked Framerate on Android 15? Yes, but not for all games

Android 15’s Developer Preview 2 lets you know a little more about what’s in store for the next version of the OS. Developers will be able to allow players Disable limiting the maximum frame rate of their games to 60 fps.

A perspective that logically delights gaming enthusiasts, especially those who don’t have a 144hz screen. Unfortunately, this feature will only be reserved for a small selection of titles.

Read > Android 15 can force applications to display on the entire screen

An analysis of the Developer Preview 2 source code by AndroidAuthority shows that unlocked framerate can only be enabled for games that do not set their own maximum frame rate.

© Unsplash

Unlocking a title’s frame rate is a fairly logical measure that is very demanding Can seriously damage the stability and fluidity of the experience. It’s hard to imagine Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas or Call of Duty: Warzone running at 120 fps without any issues.

Of course, undemanding games should benefit from an unlimited framerate, provided the developers allow it. In addition to delighting video game enthusiasts, the new operating system may also delight those who value protecting their privacy. In fact, your operator should no longer have access to your exact location on Android 15.