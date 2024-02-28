Unmissable free games on PlayStation Plus in March, prepare to be amazed!

It’s that time of the month again. Sony has confirmed the must-have PlayStation Plus deals for March.

Before getting to the heart of the matter, I would like to remind you that you only have a few days left to take advantage of the February offers. These include Rollerdrome, Steelrizing and today’s release Foamstars. While not the best multiplayer offering we’ve ever tested, we noted in our review that “Foamstars shines most when you’re placing orders, asking for help, and asking for help with your friends. A game, of course, in good humor.” » The games will be available for download until March 4, while the new PlayStation Plus range will launch on Tuesday, March 5.

Take a look at the Foamstars in action below.

We already know what the main game of March will be. As aptly revealed by Bilbil-kun yesterday, this month Essential series subscribers will be able to download SlowClap’s fighting game, Sifu. The game is now confirmed to be joined by EA Sports F1 23, Hello Neighbor 2 and Destiny 2: Witch Queen.

I know Sifu has been on a lot of gamers’ wishlists for a while now based on what’s being said on the PlayStation Plus subreddit. It is a great game with a Metacritic rating of 81. In our review, we said, “Sifu has layers – and the closer you get to its center, the more you understand its own structure, which makes it unique.” It has many obstacles. The closer you get, the clearer the details between shots. »