The best 4K TV deal of the day is this 65-inch QLED Mini LED model for under €700

With its large QLED Mini LED panel and its multiple compatibility, the TCL 65MQLED80 TV is an ideal reference for those looking for a complete model, but who do not necessarily have a large budget. The good news is that it can currently cost you 699 euros instead of 1,099 euros at Ubaldi.

Update 03/12/2024: The price of the TCL 65MQLED80 TV has increased by 50 euros since this offer was placed online.

Original article : TCL is one of those flagship brands where you can find TVs with state-of-the-art configurations, but which and above all offer almost unbeatable value for money. The 65MQLED80 model is a good example, its large 4K mini LED screen refreshes at 144 Hz which adds compatibility and is also designed for demanding gamers. In short, an ultra-versatile model that has the advantage of being offered at a rare price for reductions with the highest single ODR.

What you need to know about TCL 65MQLED80 TV

4K mini LED panel refreshes at 144 Hz

Compatible with HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, HLG, Dolby Atmos

Four HDMI 2.1 ports

First displayed at 1,099 euros, then reduced to 799 euros, the TCL 65MQLED80 TV can now cost you 699 euros at Ubaldi thanks to an ODR of 100 euros. Valid till April 15, 2024.

More faithful colors, better brightness

TCL’s 65MQLED80 model is a magnificent TV thanks to its beauty and its borderless screen, which guarantees a great immersion in its content, especially from here, the 65-inch diagonal will immerse us very easily in our favorite series and movies. . What we would appreciate more is the mini LED technology that TCL has chosen to integrate into its QLED 4K panel. Thanks to smaller and higher numbers of LEDs, this technology provides more accurate backlighting, deeper contrasts and more faithful color rendering while maintaining high brightness.

To avoid wasting anything, TCL has also relied on a host of compatibility to provide the best possible image quality: Dolby Vision IQ formats (an evolution of the classic Dolby Vision, which adapts the image to your environment, whether it’s day or night, if Better perception of small details if the content is compatible), HDR10 and HDR10+, HLG is thus well supported by the TV. Add to this a refresh rate of 144 Hz for exemplary fluidity. On the sound side, we are entitled to Dolby Atmos with Onkyo 2.0 sound system for very rich and spacious audio.

Smooth and responsive gaming sessions

The TCL 65MQLED80 TV also scores points with its four HDMI 2.1 ports, which allow 4K at 120 fps. An asset for gamers, who will also be entitled to ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode, to reduce latency) and VRR (Variable Refresh Rate, to combat screen tearing). There’s also AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. The icing on the cake is that the DLG technology for Dual Line Gate is also present: it improves the fluidity of gaming sessions and above all allows you to get a refresh rate of 240 Hz, which makes every movement sharper. If it allows for a better refresh rate” Content adjustment function » According to the brand, this technology however comes at the cost of image quality, which in this particular case will be less good: the images will be in Full HD, not 4K.

Finally, this TV runs on the Google TV system, which shows good fluidity and allows us to find the flagship streaming application. Google Assistant is naturally present for voice requests, as is the Chromecast function for streaming content from a smartphone or tablet to the TV.

