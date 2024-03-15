An update that will boost your smartphone faster (if compatible)

One UI 6.1 (Android 14) is coming to select Samsung smartphones and tablets at the end of the month. This interface brings Galaxy AI functions to older generations.

Samsung brings its One UI 6.1 interface to some of its older high-end references, allowing them to integrate artificial intelligence and ” dominate the market »According to his vice president.

Last January, the Galaxy S24s were launched with One UI 6.1 under Android 14. Their manufacturer then promised that this version would be ported to existing devices before the end of the first half of 2024.

Which Galaxy is upgrading to One UI 6.1?

Word kept for Samsung, which today announced the deployment of One UI 6.1 on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Tab S9. Don’t rush on your smartphone or tablet, The availability of the update in question will be effective at the end of the month, without further details. For completeness, here are all the models affected by this update:

The Galaxy S22 is conspicuous by its absence. Despite being two years old, it shares the same Exynos 2200 SoC as the Galaxy S23 FE here. Also, it is by no means limited hardware to accommodate One UI 6.1 and its AI functions.

What is Galaxy AI?

Coming with the Galaxy S24, Galaxy AI brings together all the artificial intelligence functions available in Samsung’s new flagship. Flagship is not a term taken at random since then Galaxy AI currently reserves itself at a high level. The 2023 models affected by the update are also the only premium devices. Thus, the Galaxy A35 and A55 that we got our hands on will not benefit from this technological advancement.

Samsung’s artificial intelligence touches multiple aspects of its systems. In photography, he is active in proposing changes to adjust photos. Generative AI makes it possible to move elements of a photo by cropping it and changing its properties.

In video, slo-mo is used in post-production, even if your original shot was in 30 or 60 fps, AI converts it to 240 fps through interpolation. In Messages, AI offers to rewrite your text according to the desired tone.

Conversations are also touched up by a chat system that automatically generates translations for both people speaking face-to-face. Strong, this tool applies to calls, but with less enthusiasm.

And these are just a few examples. We have extensively tested the Galaxy S24’s AI functions in this dedicated file. This is what devices updated to One UI 6.1 will benefit from.

Packed with AI functions, but at what cost?

In late 2023, a selection of devices selected by Samsung for One UI 6.1 had already benefited from the addition of Android 14 as well as One UI 6.0. Strategically, the update to One UI 6.1 seems more important for Samsung. In its press release, the brand claims that by bringing this version to more models, “Samsung Electronics will bring the Galaxy AI experience to more users and lead the market”The target is 100 million smartphones equipped with its artificial intelligence solution.

It remains to be seen how long users will keep Galaxy AI because of it An economic model that remains to be defined. Regarding the Galaxy S24, Samsung has announced a two-year free offer. He then explains that they haven’t yet decided how to make artificial intelligence investments profitable after 2025. Basic functions can remain freeBut new, more powerful AI options added later may only be available through a paid subscription.