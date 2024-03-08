EA has just added classics like Dungeon Keeper, SimCity 3000 and Populous to Steam.

EA just added several classics from its catalog to Steam. Many strategy and management games from the late 90s and early 2000s are on the menu, such as SimCity 3000, Populous or Dungeon Keeper. Something for all STR fans to enjoy.

Sim City 3000 Screenshot Credit: Vincent Ocasla / Steam

EA had a nice surprise for fans of strategy and management games yesterday. Electronic Arts published many classics such as Steam Dungeon Keeper, SimCity Or Populous. Until now, these games were only available on the hated EA Play (Origin) or GOG portals, which are always generous with free games.

Electronic Arts releases Command & Conquer: Generals on Steam

We’ll also note the arrival of five games from the Command & Conquer (C&C) franchise. EA already released the Command & Conquer Remastered Collection in 2020, but some installments are still missing.

It is especially highly appreciated Command and Victory: Generals (2003) and its extension Hour h Which is now on Steam. A visionary RTS featuring the United States, China and the GLA in a global conflict is thus much more playable. Yes, we can’t wait to hear.”do i have shoes“and others”China was generous“, against the backdrop of nuclear explosions.

This is also a more retro but no less classic opus CC Which is now available on Steam:

Red Alert (1996) and its extensions.

Tiberian Sun (1999) and its extension Firestorm.

the renegade (2002), the only difference to date of license in FPS.

All these games, as well as games already present on Steam, are grouped together in the offer Command and conquer the ultimate collectionCurrently reduced to -50% for 9.88 euros.

Some of EA’s retro games are now available on Steam

Likewise, like GTA A saboteur (2009) by Pandemic Studios, City Builder Sim City 3000 unlimited (2000) from Maxis, Science Fiction 4X Alpha Centauri (1999) developed by Firaxis and Cult Strategy Game Population: At the beginning of creation (1998) is available on Steam.

Here is the full list of games:

Command and Conquer – The Ultimate Collection

SimCity 3000 Unlimited

Populous

Population 2: Trials of the Olympic Gods

Population: Beginning

Dungeon Keeper Gold

Dungeon Keeper 2

Sid Meier’s Alpha Centauri Planetary Pack

A vandal

Unfortunately, this reissue is just that, a reissue. They do not benefit from any re-mastering or remake treatment. EA also didn’t bother to add steam achievements. Additionally, multiplayer support was not planned, some of these games were based on the then-defunct GameSpy. However, if you want to go back 20 years for an online game there are solutions developed by players.