Starlink satellite communication works with any iPhone or Android smartphone

A “huge success”: this is how SpaceX presents the first experiments of its new satellite telephone service. The direct-to-sale technology looks completely satisfactory ahead of its commercial launch.

After demonstrating its utility in the field of satellite Internet access, Starlink – owned by SpaceX – is looking to attack the smartphone market with its direct-to-cell technology. And according to a letter sent by the company to the American communications regulator FCC, this future offering looks promising.

No special smartphone is required

The first tests conducted by Starlink with SpaceX employees in three cities showed that The satellite can communicate with Samsung, Apple and Google smartphones without modification (They must be LTE), which is one of the great innovations of this technology.

The iPhone 14, the first consumer smartphone to send and receive emergency messages via satellite, integrates a specific component for this function that is certainly included in the iPhone 15. But earlier models are deprived of this function. With Direct to Cell, any smartphone is compatible.

Starlink adds that communication is effective “ In urban and rural areas, indoors and outdoors, under clear skies and under trees “Among Tested Devices” Communicated properly during the period of satellite passage and did not suffer harmful interference from devices in adjacent (frequency) bands », refers to the company.

An Android smartphone connected to the Starlink system achieved a download speed of 17 Mbit/s, similar to 4G. Rather good performance therefore, all the same knowing that the test was conducted in an area with low radio interference. Direct to cell is very effective when there is no cellular service in the coverage area.

According to the letter, SpaceX was able to use this connection to post tweets, relay SMS, but also transmit messages in WhatsApp. The ball is now in the FCC’s court, which must give its approval before commercial offerings can begin — probably during the summer. Starlink has several operators ready to launch, such as T-Mobile in the United States and Salt in Switzerland.

Initially, only text messages will be available with voice and data in 2025.

