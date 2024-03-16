American Horror Story: Fragile Part 2 Poster: Anna needs alone time

Posted in: FX, Hulu, Previews, TV | Tagged: american horror story, fragile, fx, hulu, season 12

Check out the new poster for FX’s Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, and Cara Delevingne-starring American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2.

We are now officially less than three weeks away from the bestselling author and pop culture god Stephen King And we (hopefully) get answers to the remaining dozen or so questions we have Ryan Murphy And Brad Falchuk And the showrunner Haley Pfeifferof Emma Roberts, Kim Kardashian, And Cara Delevingne– Staring American Horror Story: Fragile. Set to return to FX screens starting Wednesday, April 3rd, the horror anthology series released a new key art poster showing Roberts’ Anna having a hard time keeping her demons at bay.

Here’s a look at the teaser Kardashian posted last month, long after the return date was announced:

By the time the dust settled on “Preach” (written and directed by Pfeffer John J. Gray), we find Preacher’s (Julie WhiteThe past – what we know can be trusted. Meanwhile, it looks like Siobhan (Kardashian) finally got Anna (Roberts) to say the words she wanted to hear — and now, Anna has one less Oscar contender to worry about. But at what cost? Here’s a look at Roberts’ post, which hints that the end is near — for filming, that is. We can’t even pretend to predict where we think the rest of the season is headed:

see? We weren’t kidding when we said King was anxiously waiting to see what happened next. Here’s a look at the bestselling author’s tweets in November 2023:

American Horror Story/Delicate got me hooked. Talk about a tease. — Stephen King (@stephenking) November 12, 2023

Roberts, joined by Kardashian and Delevingne Matt Zuccry, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jay Rodriguez, Julie White, Debra Monk, Zachary QuintoAnd Dennis O’HareHere’s a look at an original teaser for Season 12, as well as the official season synopsis:

In American Horror Story: Delicate, after several failed IVF attempts, actress Anna Victoria Alcott wants nothing more than to start a family. As the buzz around her latest film grows, she fears something is targeting her — and her quest for motherhood. AHS: Fragile is the 12th installment of the award-winning anthology series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

