AMD is (wisely) beefing up its range of processors for laptop PCs

Without much ado, AMD has completed its list of low-power processors with the addition of two new Ryzen 5 references based on the “Zen 3+” architecture. This will be suitable for both laptops and mini-PCs.

Wisely, and after launching its Ryzen 8000 series chips a few months ago, AMD is introducing two new Ryzen 7000 mobile processor references to its catalog: the Ryzen 5 7235H and the Ryzen 5 7235HS.

An older generation from every point of view, these two low-consumption chips are late completions line up “Rembrandt” from AMD (first on Ryzen 6000, then on Ryzen 7035) taking over the “Zen 3+” architecture of the generation used from the beginning of 2022.

This pair of new Ryzen 5 APUs is primarily intended for use on laptops dedicated to gamers and creatives, but also on mini-PCs. There we have their surprisingly named, basically 45 W thermal envelope.

Discreet launching of two “second knives”.

In detailing their technical specifications, both the Ryzen 5 7235H and Ryzen 5 7235HS have 8 cores and 16 threads boosted to a maximum of 4.2 GHz (compared to 3.2 GHz in the base frequency). We also get the same amount of cache (8 MB in L3 and 2 MB in L2).

The main difference between the two chips comes from their market position. The first is aimed more at high-performance PCs (it also allows overclocking), while the second will be installed on machines more easily, this time for energy efficiency. Apart from their respective approaches, these Ryzen 5 APUs look exactly the same.

Why Lisa Su’s firm decided to launch additional “Zen 3+” chips late remains to be seen. Two complementary explanations can be put forward: the desire to offer laptop and mini-PC manufacturers more mid-range options, with high-performance APUs, but also slightly more affordable since they are based on older architectures; And the feeling that the “Zen 3+” architecture still offers interesting room for maneuver for certain categories of devices in 2024.