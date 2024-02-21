If the end of the world were tomorrow, we would be warned like this

The idea of ​​the end of the world has been used extensively in cinema. And in most cases, there is some panic following the discovery of the threat. As if no one had imagined that the danger existed. In real life, however, teams are tasked with anticipating the worst-case scenario. Planetary Defense Coordination Office of the NASANASA, for example. He has just revealed his plans if the threat materializes in that form asteroidasteroid Including L’orbitorbit Will cross paths with Earth.

Remember that researchers estimate that asteroids form “potentially dangerous” While its diameter is estimated to be more than 140 meters. And its orbits, at one point or another, pass at a distance of less than 0.5 Astronomical unitAstronomical unit – Editor’s Note: An astronomical unit refers to the distance from Earththe sunthe sun – of our planet. The International Asteroid Warning Network (IAWN) is currently tracking about 2,300 and continues to scan our skies for new candidates.

Find the dangerous asteroid before it finds us!

Therefore, in general, IAWN detects potentially hazardous asteroids well before the threat becomes apparent. There is doubt, for example, about Bennu, which may come to Earth in 159 years. And NASA estimates that it needs 5 to 10 years today to get a planetary defense mission up to speed. Understand, send the machine towards the dangerous asteroid to change its course and avoid collision. The first test of this type of mission was successfully conducted in 2021. Others are planned for the future.

Various solutions to deflect asteroids with one of the fathers of the Dart mission

On top of the plans envisioned by NASA, therefore: “Find a potentially dangerous asteroid before it finds us.” » However, if monitoring systems fail and allow a dangerous asteroid to slip through the cracks, NASA assures that it can still attempt to destroy it. A history of reducing impacts on Earth.

The United Nations to administer the announcement of the end of the world

What if the warning was actually given a few months before the collision? According to NASA, the first thing to do then is to examine the asteroid’s proximity to Earth – and if possible its location – and assess the underlying risk. Once experts from the International Asteroid Warning Network agree, a warning will be issued. NASA will notify the White House if impacts are expected in the United States. If it constitutes a global threat, it will be IAWN that will notify the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs. It is up to them to convey information to the population.

A heavy load, because an asteroid impact can actually cause significant damage to Earth. 66 million years ago, an object about 10 kilometers in diameter ended the reign of the dinosaurs. If the same asteroid were to cross our path again, the shock waves from the nuclear bomb would be two million times more powerful, blowing up forests and triggering tsunamis. A global earthquake of intensityintensity 10 will destroy our cities. And a cloud of ash, dust, and steam would settle over the survivors, plunging them into the freezing cold.