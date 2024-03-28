The OnePlus 12 already loses more than €350 and it’s not even April

You can’t afford to spend more than 1,000 euros on a premium smartphone? Fortunately, OnePlus is here to give you a simple solution. Currently the price of the OnePlus 12 is already sharply down on Rakuten: 609 euros instead of 969 euros.

The OnePlus 12 has just been released and can hold its own against the best premium smartphones of the moment with its impressive tech sheet for the price offered. This price is also in free fall today as it is possible to buy it for a little more than 600 euros while its launch price was a little less than 1,000 euros.

What does the OnePlus 12 offer?

It is an affordable premium smartphone

It has fast charging of 100 W wired and 50 W wireless

It has a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC

Its 6.82-inch AMOLED QHD+ screen goes up to 120 Hz

The OnePlus 12 is usually sold for 969 euros (in its 256 GB version) from February. But, today by a professional seller on Rakuten, the smartphone is offered at its lowest price ever: 609 euros with code Rakuten30 To use when ordering. Offer valid today only.

A tech sheet that has nothing to envy to the behemoths of Apple or Samsung

Being priced so low for its range, what we immediately notice with the OnePlus 12 is its technical sheet which ticks all the premium boxes for 2024! The smartphone features Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the latest SoC from Qualcomm with 12 GB RAM. For 3D games, you won’t have any problems, while playing demanding titles and futuristic games in maximum quality and in optimal conditions.

Everything is enhanced by the magnificent 6.82-inch AMOLED screen (definition of 3,168 by 1,440 pixels). The icing on the cake is undoubtedly the refresh rate which is 120 Hz, which promises smooth animations at all times. Additionally, compared to the brand’s older models, the One Plus 12 has put a lot of effort into its autonomy with a 5,400 mAh battery that can last the smartphone for a long day or even longer. Everything is also lit up by 100 W charging with the Warp charger, which will guarantee you constant battery power. Wireless charging is also present and can go up to 50 W, which is still far from being the case on many 2024 flagships.

A versatile smartphone with great photo development

As noted in our testing, the OnePlus 12 is no slouch in the photo department. We note the specific versatility allowed by the three rear sensors: the main one from 50 Mpx, the very neat ultra wide-angle of 48 Mpx as well as the 64 Mpx telephoto lens that allows x3 optical zoom. The rendering is also pretty good and the selfie camera can definitely do better than the Samsung Galaxy S24, that’s all! Night photos are also easily achieved, it handles different light sources well. If they are absent, night mode can take over. The selfie sensor can also faithfully reproduce colors and especially your gorgeous face.

To learn even more, don’t hesitate to read our full review on the OnePlus 12.

To compare the OnePlus 10 Pro with other references we recommend at the same price on Frandroid, we invite you to consult our guide to the best smartphones under 500 euros in 2024.

