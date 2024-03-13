PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: PS4 and PS5 games for March are here, including one of the most underrated Marvel games and Dragon Ball on the program

Game news PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium: PS4 and PS5 games for March are here, including one of the most underrated Marvel games and Dragon Ball on the program Share:









Here we are halfway through the month and as expected, Sony has just announced the new arrivals of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium. Enough of patiently waiting for sunny days to return?

PlayStation Plus, a program in three formulas Launched a long time ago, PlayStation Plus is a well-known service for all PlayStation players (since the PS3 era, that is to say). And because we shouldn’t rest on our laurels, especially in the face of the rise of the highly competitive Xbox Game Pass, So Sony has refined its proposition which is now available in three forms: PS Plus Essential which allows you to play online, store your saves online or get exclusive discounts on the PS Store.

which allows you to play online, store your saves online or get exclusive discounts on the PS Store. PS Plus Extra Which combines the above advantages but above all offers a list of hundreds of PS5 and PS4 video games renewed every month.

Which combines the above advantages but above all offers a list of hundreds of PS5 and PS4 video games renewed every month. PS Plus Premium, the ultimate offering that offers all of the PS Plus Essentials and Extras formulas, but which also adds retro games to its catalog (thanks to PSon and PSP emulators, HD ports/remasters/remakes for PS2 and PS3 via Cloud Gaming). There is also the possibility to play certain titles from a certain selection for free for two hours, or play PS5 games in 4K/60FPS from the console in Cloud Gaming. If you’re a PlayStation Plus Extra Extra or Premium subscriber, rejoice: Sony has just announced Eight PS5 and PS4 games that will arrive on the platform from Tuesday March 19, 2024. Here’s the lucky one: If you’re a PlayStation Premium subscriber, here are five retro games joining the catalog: Finally, please note that PS Plus Premium subscribers will have access to Season 1 of My Hero Academia via its Sony Pictures Core VOD platform starting April 1, exactly like the Crunchyroll series… starting today! Buy PS5 Slim on Amazon About PlayStation Plus Game news PlayStation Plus: 4 “Free” PS5 and PS4 Video Games in March 2024 That Will Beat You (Literally) Game news PlayStation Plus: 7 Must-Play Retro Games! Chronic Will PlayStation miss its 2024 year?

This page contains affiliate links to certain products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission. The prices mentioned in the article are the prices offered by the merchant sites at the time of publication of the article and these prices are subject to change at the sole discretion of the merchant site without notice to the JV.

Learn more.

Source link