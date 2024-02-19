Good news Amazon is offering the PlayStation 5 Slim at clearance prices, and stocks are disappearing fast in their warehouses.

Sony’s latest console model is offered at such an attractive price that it is impossible to think of buying it. The current generation of consoles stands out as the most significant in the history of the industry. Its launch was somewhat tumultuous due to supply difficulties faced by users wanting to purchase the PS5 or Xbox series.

Clearance PS5 Slim stocks at Amazon

With an unusual increase in recommended prices for this console, as well as the introduction of new models without an official price drop, many still don’t enjoy having a PS5 in their living room. Although Microsoft has not yet launched any new model, Sony recently introduced the PlayStation 5 Slim last November.

This version offers the expected features, although its recommended price has not been reduced. However, on Amazon, The PlayStation 5 Slim is currently offered at a clearance price of just 474.00 euros. The establishment offers various models of new Sony consoles, but they run the risk of leaving quickly due to their attractive price.

Check out the PS5 Slim at -10% on Amazon

A more compact PS5

If you’re interested in making the jump to current-gen consoles, I highly recommend taking this opportunity, if you can afford it.

In addition, this new version fixes some issues that occurred in the first PlayStation 5 models. Besides approx 30% smaller than the original modelThe PlayStation 5 Slim also allows To install and uninstall disk drives as desired. In addition, its storage capacity SSDs go from 825 GB to 1 TBThus providing more space to install games.

