EAT-17 Helldivers 2: How to get this weapon and how to use it properly?

In Helldivers 2, you will be able to use a whole bunch of different weapons and strategies. The latter, EAT-17 is particularly effective in almost all team compositions, but you still need to know how to use it properly. We will explain everything to you.

summary How and why to unlock EAT-17 in Helldivers 2?

How to use EAT-17 effectively in Helldivers 2?

If you play Helldivers IIYou surely know that a game from Arrowhead Game Studio has to offer A very large number of weapons and strategies Separate to face hordes of Terminids or Automatons between you and democracy. If the main weapons can all be unlocked thanks to the medals won at the end of your games, then Base weapons Generally more effective but can only be used with certain strategies. Among them, we find in particular EAT-17 anti-tank chargeA real swiss army knife is accessible very early in the game which will serve you specifically to pierce all enemy armor such as chargers or some Scout spider.

to unlock EAT-17 anti-tank chargeYou just have to reach out Level 3 and spend 3000 requisition ticket, a very small sum for such essential weapons. As with the rest of Stratagem, you can unlock the EAT-17 Anti-Tank Charge from your ship’s menu by interacting with the screens on the left side of your ship. We strongly advise you to unlock this strategy as soon as possible as it is quite simply one of the best in the game and can be useful to you in any game.Do you prefer to play on the lowest or most demanding difficulties?

Once you unlock EAT-17 anti-tank charge, all you have to do is add it to your list of strategies when connecting to your HelpPod to use it in the field. As with all support weapons, you will then need to “summon” the EAT-17 anti-tank charge using a specific code (here: Down, Left, Right, Up, Down). However, unlike other auxiliary weapons, You can only fire this rocket launcher once and you cannot reload it. Fortunately, each EAT-17 anti-tank charge drop will be in pairs, so you can fire a maximum of two rockets per drop. Better than this, The real strength of this stratagem lies in its exceptionally short reload time. In fact, you’ll be able to drop two EAT-17 anti-tank charges each 70 secondsAlmost every time you need it.

In order to properly use the EAT-17 Anti-Tank Charge, we therefore recommend that you first have at least one or two players on your team able to summon it. However, unlike other support weapons, don’t drop it early in your game to keep it behind your back but rather treat this stratagem as a large grenade or orbital strike. As soon as you cross paths with a Charger, Corrosive Titan, Scout Spider, Colossus, or any other opponent that’s a little more armored (or a little more annoying), drop the EAT-17 Anti-Tank Charge and brace yourself. To fire a rocket at him (or both), then switch back to your classic support weapon. Also, if your hands are too full or you have a few too many opponents on your back, don’t hesitate to drop an EAT-17 Anti-Tank Charge on your teammates so they can fire instead.

Once an EAT-17 anti-tank charge hits, you should generally penetrate your opponent’s armor enough to attack with less armor-piercing weapons, at least if you’re fighting terminids. If you’re playing against automatons and one shot of the EAT-17 anti-tank charge isn’t enough, you’ll have to keep firing armor-piercing weapons to finish it off. Note that while the strength of the EAT-17 Anti-Tank Charge lies in its easy and quick use and its high immediate damage, you will sometimes have to choose something more explosive such as GR-8 recoilless riflea FAF-14 Lance or a Orbital Electromagnetic Cannon Strike To defeat the most impressive enemies.