Discover the first mini-game that will captivate you!

So, GTA VI rumors continue to spread like wildfire, but we think you’ll be pretty happy with this latest speculation, assuming it’s true, of course.

It’s been over a decade since the last game in Rockstar Games’ famous series was released with GTA V in 2013 for PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. Obviously, GTA V was ported to the most recent console, but when it comes to the new game, fans are clearly waiting patiently.

Thankfully, after years of leaks and rumors, Rockstar Games has finally revealed Grand Theft Auto VI to the world with its first official trailer, which set social media on fire. Within the first 24 hours, the GTA VI trailer was breaking records and as of this writing the trailer on YouTube has over 176 million views and counting.

As with all leaks and rumors, we should take it with a grain of salt until proven otherwise. However, if true, this latest rumor will surely delight millions of fans worldwide. One of the best features of the Grand Theft Auto series is its mini-games, be it casino gambling, bowling or golf. Many popular mini-games are expected to make a return in GTA VI, but it looks like there will be at least one or two new updates.

In the latest series of rumors, it has been claimed that one of Grand Theft Auto VI’s new mini-games will be fishing, however, it looks like we may be treated to 3v3 basketball as well. We have shared a tweet from ‘GTA 6’. Countdown account where a mysterious Reddit user posted tons of alleged details about GTA VI in the forum. For now, these reports are just rumors, but hopefully, as the old saying goes, there’s no smoke without fire.

So if you’re a fan of the old NBA Jam games, this news will probably be well received. We’ve been able to play basketball at a basic level in previous games, including GTA V, but hopefully this mini-game will be improved in the next version, to the same level as golf, which is my mini-game. Favorite game in GTA V.

As of this writing Grand Theft Auto VI doesn’t have a specific release date yet, but we do know that it will be available sometime in 2025 for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC release has not yet been announced by Rockstar Games.