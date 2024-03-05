The Last of Us HBO | Find seven directors

It’s official, Season 2 The Last of Us (HBO) will release in 2025. And, good news, three new directors of the latter have already been announced! Let’s find them together.

Three directors Should join the teams of the next season of the series The Last of Us (HBO). So they find Neil Druckman, Craig Mazin and Peter Hower. Also Jeremy Webb, Jasmila Zabnik, Ali Abbasi and Nadeem Carlson.

from New, we name Mark Mylod, Nina Lopez-Corrado, Stephen Williams and Kate Heron. Before learning more about them, let’s revisit the Season 1 directors.

Three mainstays from Season 1 are back

These three star directors No The Last of Us (HBO) Neil Druckman, Craig Mazin and Peter Hore. He would reappear for the rest of the series.

here is other directors From the first season:

Neil Druckman takes charge of Joel and Ellie’s adventures

when Neil Druckman decides to manage the adaptation of The Last of Us On screen, he doesn’t want to Same result as the movie Unknown. For this project, on the contrary, he wants to design a lot faithful For video games. This desire is explained by the fact that it Create this license worship

So, because it wants to be very close to renderingartwork originalHe does not hesitate Imposing on HBO his desires. This objective is approved by its co.showrunnerCraig Mazin, who is a fan of the franchise.

Craig Mazin, in favor of making a spin-off

Craig Mazin He is the second director who has already been behind the camera as a creator. showrunner and producer for the first season of The Last of Us (HBO). He is also known for producing series Chernobyl (HBO), for which he received a 2019 Emmy Award Scary movie 4.

Along with Neil, he Rethinking the mindset No characters For series. Also, it’s not Not against the idea of ​​making a spin-off. This collaboration between the two men is apparently paying off as the adaptation reaps rewards Emmy Awards, AFI Awards and a number of other ceremonies.

Mazin spoke into the microphone The Hollywood Reporter about the success of The Last of Us (HBO). According to him ” They did a great job » On the rehabilitation of Joel. It also gives confidenceThe future of the showWhich looks brilliant.

Peter Hore, Father of the Long Long Time

“A long long time”, episode 3 no The Last of Us (HBO), was one of the highest Significant from Siri. Both for its positive reviews, but also negative ones. Nick Offerman, who plays Bill on the show, was also interviewed about his performance on set Jimmy Kimmel.

This episode was produced by Peter Hore. At first, he didn’t think he would embark on this venture to create an episode that was actually so tender. The series, set in a post-apocalyptic universe, is still published Very beautiful stories. of them Bill and Frank Obviously part of it, without taking it outEli and Rileyor elseEli and Joel.

New familiar faces at HBO

Next season promises to be even more eventful. According to Bella Ramsaywhich embodies Eli On the screen, it will focus on the theme of changeAs she assured Vanity Fair. A perfectly logical sequel for fans who have already played the game The Last of Us Part II. For this, from New Directors Join previous seasons. According to the latest rumours, this will be season 2 Seven episodes.

From Mark Mylod Succession has The Last of Us

category Succession is imposed on the face of The Last of Us (HBO) at several major ceremonies such as the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice and Emmy Awards. It is one of the ten most popular categories Noteworthy of the year. But what does Druckmann and Mazin’s adaptation have to do with it? Well Mark MylodOne of its directors is one of the recruits for its next season.

Additionally, he is a regular on HBO. In fact, it worked Games of Thrones, SuccessionBut even that surrounding, three successful series produced by the American channel. His previous television participation is worrying dramas And Dramatic comedy. It has won numerous awards at both the British Academy Television Awards and the Gold Derby TV Awards. Out of 28 nominations, he was awarded the title fifteen times, or more than half.

Therefore, the success of Succession And Start again Mark Mylod can only do it Reassure fans. Furthermore, as The Last of Us, Succession is a drama series. It is then that the skill This new recruit matches with the new venture for which he was chosen.

Stephen Williams, watchman has The Last of Us

Stephen Williams is also part of the team HBOFrom then on he understood westworld, category Ray DonovanBut even that Lost: The Missing. is one of the directors of watchman, a drama series which won an Emmy Award in 2020. He joins the chosen people for this Season 2 No The Last of Us (HBO).

On X (Twitter), an internet user re-shared a Tweet By asking what episode his news feed is from watchman He decides to be the best. A response to one of them highlights one created by Williams:

Watchmen Season 1 Episode 6

“A Most Beautiful Thing”

Written by Cord Jefferson and Damon Lindelof Director: Stephen Williams

dp: Gregory Middleton https://t.co/lYiHYGBVvt pic.twitter.com/h6JV4x77Ju – Don No. 1 (@Abdulghaza) January 31, 2024

watchmanFirst Season, Episode 6. “ The most beautiful thing ” Written by Cord Jefferson and Damon Lideloff. Directed by Stephen Williams and co-directed by Gregory Middleton.

Nina Lopez-Corrado, Perry Mason has The Last of Us

Mark Mylod and Stephen Williams are not the only ones to join the team. Nina Lopez-Corrado But joins it. is one of the directors of Perry Mason (HBO), a series highlighting Los Angeles in the 1940s. She also participated The Neversrepresents the universe of Science fiction Londoner. The environment of these two series is far from a post-apocalyptic one The Last of Us (HBO).

She also participated in the production of MentalistNo mindfield, a Psychological series, Also The Purgea Horror series. This series of accomplishments tends towards a violent environment. It is interesting, when we know that next season The Last of Us (HBO) will be darker.

Kate Heron, Director Loki

Along with the previously presented pointers, we will also find Kate Heron. His participation for the upcoming season is now official. He is a British director and producer. And not only that, she brought it too skill has Sex educationDirected half the episodes of the first season, too Daybreak. These two are Netflix productions.

He is also a directorExperience. Like Nina Lopez-Corrado, she worked in the superhero series, Loki. This is the first Marvel series to be this successful in years.

The channel called the directors Talented, already known on this. Unlike the first season, where the directors were mainly personalities from Author Cinema and genderThe second, for its part, seems to highlight personalities who have proven themselves on television.

This difference can be scary, but it is also Positive. Thanks to these new industry professionals, we know Season 2 will be approached differently. The choice of these experienced directors gives fans a definite guarantee of quality in this upcoming season. When we draw a picture of these directors, who are known for their dramatic yet whimsical style, this shows that the direction of the next season experts In this matter.

