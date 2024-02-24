Already back here Charlotte Casiraghi, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied meet in LA; Threesome with Helen Arnault and Brigitte Macron, Rihanna’s fiancee; Vincent Cassel carnivalizes in a thong; Omar C returned to Paris

Charlotte Casiraghi, already restored by here. Just separated from her husband, Dimitri Rasmus, the Monegasque princess may have fallen for a writer: Nicolas Mathieu, 45, winner of the Goncourt prize for “Her Later Children”. Instead Suspender and Butterfly, heiress and class defector “enjoy the thrill of initiation” and undoubtedly find each other around their love of literature and philosophy. Anxious to turn the page, Caroline of Monaco’s daughter has already warned her ex about this new meeting. “He was taken aback,” a relative told the mag.

Kim Kardashian wants to wear her ex-wife’s dress. Bianca Sensori’s provocative nudity is not at all to the influencer’s taste (and even those who expose themselves in any way to earn a living find it shocking!) and she would clearly have asked Kanye West if his wife covers herself while passing the time. with their four children. The fuse is lit when 10-year-old North reproduces the cover of her father’s last album on a school notebook and broadcasts the whole thing on Tik Tok: we see her father from the front in all black (and masked like a character in a horror film) and his Mother-in-law from behind, buttocks in the air apparently. K’s mistress and most famous sisters praised him modestly, we understand them.

However, in the Kardashian family, showing your butt is normal. This week, for example, it was Kourtney’s turn and we owe this shot below: The eldest of the K sisters, who was filmed 24/7, chose to take her kids to tennis with a shirt on… and that’s it. The result was as expected with a slight breeze, Courtney reveals her moon, gift, For the whole audience who didn’t ask for so much. Or, if vice versa?

Also read

Charlene of Monaco pulls her shoulder, Camilla, her sword, Prince Louis loses a finger; Madonna showed off her toy boy, Victoria Beckham, David’s butt; Felipe and Letizia of Spain smile, Juan Carlos throws them to the dogs; Tom Cruise falls in Russian

Brigitte Macron, Rihanna’s mate, ass and shirt with Asap Rocky. Does Emmanuel Macron have anything to worry about? The first lady, known for her youthful taste, had another meal with the rapper, without the mother of his children, just days after receiving him at the Elysée. Well, it wasn’t a tête-à-tête for 4 at a restaurant with Bernard Arnault’s wife and their youngest son Frédéric but an intimate meal nonetheless. Meanwhile, Rihanna was busy and privatized Versailles for a professional project. Apparently not jealous, the singing couple were spotted in Venice in recent days, hand in hand for a romantic stay. Fortunately, therefore, trust reigns.

Natalie Portman reunites with Benjamin Millepied in Los Angeles. The actress and her (ex?) husband were shot in the streets of the city with their two children. Flashback or simple brunch for the benefit of the kids? In any case, she seemed smiling and relaxed, the choreographer a little more off.

Victoria Beckham broke her leg on Valentine’s Day. It was a gym session gone wrong: whether she lost weight or fell off herself, the circumstances aren’t quite clear, but far from letting herself down, the former Posh Spice treated herself to a trip to the restaurant, in style. A large orthopedic boot on one foot and an Alaia pump on the other.

Omar Sy returns home. After spending a decade in the United States, the “untouchable” may have decided to resettle in Paris with his wife and children. However, his career with Uncle Sam was in good shape, and, according to Closer, perhaps a little too much. Persistent rumors of an affair with his on-screen partner Kerry Washington may have convinced him to cut the cord. “Things haven’t been easy for Helen (his wife, editor’s note) lately,” according to the mag and its source. The couple still didn’t give up on everything as they decided to keep their home in Los Angeles. To come back better?

Also read

Leticia Halliday and Marc Lavoine go to sea in Thailand; Madonna Careymemrise, Stephanie de Monaco Sarmamonesis; The Queen of Denmark abdicated for her daughter-in-law; Alessandra Sublette is not afraid…; Carine Le Marchand scolds Maurice

Michael J Fox did Celine Dion at the BAFTAs. The “Back to the Future” star, who has battled Parkinson’s for more than 30 years, made a surprise appearance at the Grammy Awards as a singer to present Christopher Nolan with the best film award. Arriving on stage in a wheelchair, he insisted on standing in front of the lectern, provoking a standing ovation from the room.

Estelle Lefebvre spent Valentine’s Day alone with her grandson. David Hallyday’s ex still appreciates her role as grandmother. Paparazzied by Closer, the model seems to be gaga over Harrison, her eldest Ilona’s toddler. She takes a photo of it with her cell phone every 3 seconds, probably to break the news to mom, “very eco-friendly” for whom everything must be organic and made of wood. The “baby sitting” getaway to Paris lasted only 48 hours, but between carousels, stroller rides and homemade potties, the program was very busy.

And still in the sexy grandparent department : Gad Elmaleh is also a very young grandfather at the age of 53, he already has the joy of having a granddaughter, which is his son Noah, 23 years old.

Vincent Cassel comes off the top but not the bottom for the Rio Carnival. The actor is a regular at the event and for the occasion, he wore a rhinestone loincloth on his pants and a sparkling embellishment on his chest. So it was a good match for her fiancé, young model Narah Baptista, who played the carioca game, in an itsy-bitsy-bikini. The couple was surrounded for the occasion by a group of friends and the actor’s sister, Cecile Cassel aka Hollies.

Also read

Adriana Carambeau Dumps Stormy Bugsy, Natalie Portman Files For Divorce; Charlene of Monaco on dressing room cuts, Meghan Markle cuts to forced labour; Flavi Flament has a happy butt, Queen Camilla is not afraid

A pot of glue cut by Prince William, his wife. Information can be read publicly: After leaving the clinic, Princess Kate was surprised and overwhelmed by her husband’s attention to her. Every room is stocked with flowers, throws and cushions, the fridge is stocked with whatever she likes to make her feel good. She had never seen him like this. But after three weeks of massaging and re-inflating the cushions, the focus became overwhelming. “She must have scolded him”, ordered him to leave him alone and kicked him in the butt so he could go to the Baftas (the British equivalent of Caesars), also alone. A good sign, confirmed in Pointe de Vue which reports that the family may join Norfolk for a few days, is indisputable evidence of the improvement in the state of health of the next Queen of England.

Celine Dion fans are still waiting for their flus! 9 months after the cancellation of the star’s concert, ticket refunds are still pending. 14,000 viewers will be affected. And Adele’s people condemn the “rape”. : For a series of announced concerts in Germany, ticket prices make you cough. 300 euros for folding seats at the back of the room, 1200 for the VIP area. Um

With a sea urchin in her pocket, you’d think Sharon Stone had one too : In an interview, she complained that systematically, when she goes out for dinner and even if she joins a friend who shares a restaurant with 15 people, Bibi is the one who gets the bill. “You’re the one who inherits the $3,000 bill every time.” The story doesn’t tell how she gets by and if she sometimes manages to get through her turn without seeming like the spoils of the group. Becoming a millionaire is not that easy.

Also read

Charlene and Steph of Monaco messing around, Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake fighting; Danny Boone and Lawrence Arn postpone wedding; Sharon Stone semi-retires from sex; Laeticia Hallyday is em. for; Claudia Schiffer gets her pussy out

Jean-Paul Roux Pinned by Neighbor: This Obnoxious Fat Man Won’t Pick Up His Dog’s Poop.People show a message sent by a local resident pinned to an electric charging station in their neighborhood: “Being known as Jean-Paul Rauv does not exempt you from being picked up when you walk your dog on the sidewalk”. We must admit that we have enough of the town hall to make the capital inaccessible…

And finally before choosing the green Sugus: according to his daughter Anushka, Alain Delon would have thought about committing suicide in Switzerland, then left, but now decided not to seek treatment. Jean-Michel Jarre and his sister were disinherited by their father. After Kim Kardashian, it’s Beyonce’s turn to reveal that she suffers from psoriasis but without a supporting photo, she’ll be on the scalp. Tom Cruise met the two children of his new girlfriend, Russian Elsina Khayrova. Mugs and caps have been done: like a good hawker, Donald Trump launched a pair of high-top, all-gold sneakers with an American flag on the tee and heel: if you want to show off, you’ll have to spend 370 euros a base. Also Amanda Lear: The actress revealed that she, too, was tried by producer Harvey Weinstein to exchange sexual favors for a career in the United States. He ran away. Gerald Darmanin’s mother wants to cook for him and slips 10 notes into his pocket. Joe Biden only works six hours a day, Paris Match reports, and given his age, some slots of the day are devoted to napping.

Also read

Rihanna is stuffing herself in Paris, Charlene is struggling in Monaco; Is Taylor Swift already on the verge of a breakup? Brad Pitt and Ines sweet-home, Tony Parker insta-break in LA; Tom Cruise hosts tea parties, Atal’s dog pees on Philon’s tree