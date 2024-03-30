Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorced

The Hollywood star and the French choreographer have ended their affair after eleven years of marriage, a spokesperson confirmed to “People”.

The beautiful story between Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied is over. The couple, who married in 2012, divorced in France last month, “People” reveals. A spokesperson confirmed the news to the media on Friday March 8. The actress filed for divorce in July 2023. They have two children: a son, Aleph, 12, and a daughter, Amalia, 7.

Rumors of the 46-year-old choreographer’s infidelity swirled last summer. “Natalie is coming off a really difficult and painful year, but she’s getting stronger and enjoying her family, her friends and her work,” a friend of the couple told “People.”

Child Custody Agreement

“Her biggest priority has been ensuring a smooth transition for her children,” the source added. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied reportedly managed to reach an “amicable” custody agreement. According to “Voisi”, the Frenchman may have found a home away from his Parisian apartment.

“She never envisioned a divorce, even though she made a lot of concessions for it…” a relative revealed to the magazine.