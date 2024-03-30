Is this WWII movie based on a true story?
This Friday March 29, 2024, Arte dives into World War II Zookeeper’s wife, aired at 8:55 pm. Is this tragic drama starring Jessica Chastain based on a true story?
It is sadly known that war always brings its share of misfortunes, and it is not the current conflict in Ukraine or the terrible events in the Middle East that show us otherwise. This topic has been covered many times on the small or big screen. Like the Vietnam War, like a masterpiece, at the center of many films Apocalypse now (1979), the filming of which was epic, or platoon (1987), based on the memories of its director Olivier Stone. World War II and its many battles have apparently formed the basis of many feature films. Starting with Steven Spielberg, who established himself in this very special genre with two monuments of cinema: Schindler’s List (1994) with his little girl in a red coat, and We have to save soldier Ryan (1998), with its famous landing sequence, a true technical tour de force. In November 2017, the drama Zookeeper’s wifeIt was released on Friday March 29, 2024 at 8:55 PM on Arte, straight to VOD, without going through the theater box.
Zookeeper’s wife Is it based on a true story?
Signed by Nicky Caro, the future director of the live action adaptation of Mulan, the film follows the director of the Warsaw Zoo and his wife, who try to rescue Jews imprisoned by the Nazis. The story of Jan Zabinski and Antonina Zabinska is true, and it was told in a book published in 2007. It was the zoo director’s villa that served as a hiding place for dozens of Jews who escaped from the Warsaw ghetto. The windowless building had direct access to the zoo grounds. Jan Zabinski and Antonina Zabinska, who died in 1974 and 1971 respectively, were named “Righteous Among the Nations” by the Yad Vashem organization in Jerusalem.
Jessica Chastain, the zookeeper’s wife
It’s Jessica Chastain, married to Italian aristocrat Gian Luigi Passi di Preposulo, who plays Antonina Zabinska. Zookeeper’s wife. The American actress had previously been embroiled in a fight The Rachel Singer Affair (2011)A film that revealed it to the general public, and Zero Dark Thirty (2012), which dealt with the hunt for bin Laden. In both cases, they were spy films rather than historical dramas.
