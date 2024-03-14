Drake Responds to Kanye West Clash in Style Using 50 Cent

The feud between Drake and Kanye West has just started againTheir struggle is not over. It was following Ye’s insult, “kiss my ass” Against Drizzy, which has sparked a resurgence between the two rappers. Attacked, the Canadian responded with a hilarious video of 50 Cent.

It didn’t take long for Kanye West to respond to Drake ! It was on Instagram that the Toronto artist responded by sharing a legendary 2014 video of 50 Cent facing the camera in which he declared:

“I woke up, looked at the computer and the computer said, Floyd said, ‘Fuck you T.I., fuck you Nelly and fuck you 50.’ I say to myself: ‘Why is he angry with me?’ Nellie slept with your first baby mama Melissa, then she took your crap fiance. Say ‘Fuck this guy’ instead.”

Released at the time as a response to Floyd Mayweather’s criticism, the footage of Fifty went viral on the web and has since been repeated over and over on social media, especially when someone questions why he is being targeted for personal attacks. . Drake’s reaction is a logical response to Kanye West’s comments Following the release of the title scene “Carnival” He celebrated the title’s first place on the Billboard Hot 100 by taking the opportunity to attack many of his detractors, including the Canadian rapper.

“And screw you Drake for taking Dirk so early in the vulture role”Kanye West in particular commented, accusing Drake of “stealing” Lil Dirk from him.