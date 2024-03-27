“Agree on child custody”, the couple officially divorced

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have officially separated, and even divorced, after more than 10 years together. The dignified couple must now agree on practical issues such as custody of their children.

The year 2024 has started with a bang Natalie Portman. The American actress went on television sets to promote the film in January May December by Todd Haynes, in which he is the protagonist, and in which we also see Julianne Moore and Charles Melton. During the interview given to You ccontinued France 5, she also remembered a juicy story relating to her meeting with King Charles III, then Prince of Wales. But it seems the time is no longer for jokes, since then Natalie Portman has officially splitAnd that too A divorceeNo Benjamin Millepied.

These are our colleagues here is which reports information. “She never envisioned a divorce, although she made many concessions for it…”, they report in the new issue of the magazine that will hit newsstands on Friday, March 8, according to a source close to the couple who has remained confidential. Natalie Portman meets Benjamin Millepied 2010 On a film set black swan by Darren Aronofsky, in which she played Nina Sayers. This role allowed the actress to win several trophies at the Oscars and Golden Globes. It must be said that his performance owes much to his preparation with the French choreographer Benjamin Millepied.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied are parents of two children

The following year, the couple welcomed a child, Aleph, and married in 2012 in California. But considering the needs of Benjamin Millepied’s professional career, in full development, the family decided to leave the United States and settle permanently in France, in Paris, after his appointment as dance director. Besides, here is It indicates Natalie Portman now lives alone in her apartment. However, the Benjamin Millepied will not be established too far to maintain it “The Necessary Balance” Aleph, as well as his granddaughter Amalia aged 7. “Fortunately, with Benjamin, they managed to come to an amicable agreement regarding custody of the children”Refers to the same witness.

The news comes despite rumors that have surfaced in recent months. The choreographer was the first to comment for him Paris match. “Intelligent people know that truth cannot be read in tabloids”He confirmed that he and his now ex-wife have “This desire not to display” their “Private Life”. “Well, that was especially the case early in our history, we don’t even talk about it anymore”He added without further ado, when he was Accused of infidelity to his wife.

Rumors of infidelity from the year 2023

For her part, Natalie Portman indirectly answered it Vanity Fair In January, during the promotions of the film May December. She admitted that these were rumours “Terrible” And she hasn’t “No Willingness to Contribute” By speaking publicly on the subject. The way to get in? For some time now, the heroine of Leon, Star Wars And Lucy in the Skyhad decided Lives between Los Angeles and Paris. “I think they’re very complementary cities. I like having both in my life. In Los Angeles, I’m living a non-Hollywood life. And Paris, of course, is a dream. I’m very lucky to live here and I have is. Exciting city life with incredible friends”she said.

Before Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman experienced several short-lived romances. She shared a bit about her life with the actor Gael Garcia Bernal Between 2003 and 2004, she then came under a spell Jake Gyllenhaal In 2006, before becoming a couple with the model Nathan Bogle The following year, and finally singer Devendra Banhart.