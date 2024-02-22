Daniel Ortega mocks stateless Nicaraguans who have become Spanish citizens

Dictator Daniel Ortega mocked stateless Nicaraguans who were nationalized as Spanish after the Spanish government offered.

This Wednesday, February 21, Ortega met General Augusto C. The event was chaired by the 90th anniversary of the assassination of Sandino, the man named after the ruling Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN).

a joke

As always, Ortega talked about past events, going back to the Sandino era. The dictator read Sandino’s historical manifesto in which he mentions Adolfo Díaz and Emilino Chamorro, conservative politicians of the time, from whom the text states that “they ceased to be Nicaraguans”, leading Ortega to refer to the dissidents he deported and denationalized. had done

“Adolfo Diaz and Emiliano Camorro have stopped being Nicaraguans, like those who have stopped being Nicaraguans and are now in the United States and are now Yankees and they are very happy to be Yankees. Others are in Spain, they feel Spanish, it’s so much fun to be Spanish, they should already speak like Spaniards,” Ortega said, mocking the Spanish accent.

Ortega’s wife, spokeswoman and the country’s vice president, Rosario Murillo, said at the end of the event that the number of stateless people was “really insignificant” and disqualified him as a characteristic of his speeches.

Deported and denationalized

On February 9, 2023, Ortega deported and denationalized a group of 222 political prisoners, whom he sent to the United States. Days later he did the same with another list of 94 protesters, most of whom were in exile. After this, Spain offered to naturalize all stateless Nicaraguans, which happened gradually. Mexico, Chile, Colombia, and other countries in the Latin American region also offered to nationalize stateless Nicaraguans.

The anniversary ceremony was attended by the head of the Nicaraguan Army, police chief Julio Cesar Aviles and Ortega’s brother-in-law Francisco Díaz, National Assembly President Gustavo Porras and other directors of the assembly. Magistrates of the Supreme Electoral Council (CSE), along with other officials, most of them have been sanctioned by the United States for aiding and abetting human rights violations in the country.