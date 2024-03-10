Maria Elvira Salazar to a young woman who interrupted the conference: “In Cuba you will be imprisoned”

Cuban-American Congresswoman MARIA ELVIRA SALAZAR He questioned the stance of a young woman who appeared at a meeting with reporters in Washington carrying a sign against the North American embargo on Cuba.

The Republican leader was outside the United States federal Capitol asking Joe Biden’s government to put Cuba on the list of countries sponsoring terrorism, when she was interrupted by a young woman who stood a few steps away from her with a sign saying: “No. No more lockdowns. “

“If you go to Cuba right now and you do the same thing in front of the press conference Diaz-Canel is having, the first thing they’re going to do is put you in something called the Villa Marista, and they’re going there. To interrogate you and they will tell you: ‘Certain imperialism has sent you…’, he clarified.

Maria Elvira reminded the girl that people in Cuba do not have the right to demonstrate while they are in the United States.

“This beauty that you are doing here and that we respect, cannot be done in Cuba. (…) The average Cuban living in Cuba needs and deserves what you are doing in the United States. Yes or no?” concluded.

The video of this incident was shared by the Congresswoman on her Twitter account.

“I hope the young lady has learned her lesson. If she does what they do in Cuba, they will beat her and throw her in jail. We want for the Cuban what he has: freedom,” he wrote.

Salazar, who was there with his party colleagues Mario Diaz-Balart, Carlos Gimenez and Nicole Malliotakis to ask that Cuba not be removed from the list of terrorist countries, took the opportunity to send a message to the Democratic congressman who recently traveled to Isla. Alerting them about the true intentions of the government.

“The Castro regime is a snake that wants to bite you and poison your veins so that you die, while they remain in power, because that is their only business: to power, not to give the rest. Any kind of benefit to the Cuban population, ” he asserted.