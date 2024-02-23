Tallest man and shortest woman meet for a secret project (VIDEO)

In the famous Guinness Book of World Records, you can find different types of records around the world. From the most unusual to the most extravagant, for example, this entity has been responsible for recording the tallest and shortest people on Earth over the years. Currently, the world’s tallest man is Sultan Kosen of Turkey and the shortest woman is Indian Jyoti Amge, who last met six years ago for a photo with the Egyptian pyramids in the background. But this week, the famous pair got together again to carry out a common project, according to the entity in the United States, and surprised everyone with the photos they took and the difference in their heights.

By: The Nation

The tallest man and shortest woman met for the first time in 2013, when the Guinness World Records program brought them together in China, and as expected, the difference was very small. On the one hand, Sultan, who measures 251 centimeters, became the tallest in 2009 and still holds the title at the age of 41.

His case is very special because there have only been ten other confirmed men who have reached a height of 2.43 meters, but this was achieved due to a tumor in the pituitary gland that caused “pituitary gigantism”, causing his movement rhythms to be out of control. was gone Growing up this illness caused him some mobility problems, so Turk had to walk with the help of a cane and, when shown in public, he had to hold something firmly.

