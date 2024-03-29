Agirc-Arrco: Will you gain 5 to 10% in 4 days like 700,000 retirees?

From April 2, 2024, 700,000 retirees in France will benefit from an increase of 5 to 10% in their Agirc-Arco pension. This good news is explained by the end of the sentence.

Good news that will concern 700,000 retirees from April 2, reports Le Figaro, Agirc-Arco pension meant for private sector retirees will increase. Although this is not quite a revaluation, this is thanks to the good news End of penalty on this return.

5% to 10% more for related pension

The Agirc-Arrco penalty was a temporary reduction of 10% on the full rate supplementary pension, certain if the individual had previously ceased his activities. “Legal Age”.

The aim of this penalty was to encourage employees to work after 62 years, the starting age is now 64 years. In 2019, the social partners decided to delete it as they found it unnecessary.

Are you one of them?

The end of this penalty mainly concerns people who have recently retired, Between 2021 and 2023, at full rate age. Those who retired after this date were not affected, and for good reason, they were never given the discount.

Unfortunately, if you have not been contacted, and unless Agirc-Arrco is mistaken, it appears that you are not one of the beneficiaries. “He has been informed. The new amount of his allowance has been made available in his personal space”François-Xavier Saleret, general director of Agierque-Arco, suggested in a press conference.