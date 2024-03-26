Here is Xiaomi’s real range of electric cars on long journeys

Xiaomi boss Lei Jun drove the Xiaomi SU7 electric car for 1,276 km to test it in real conditions. Enough to give us an idea of ​​its real autonomy, as the guy made it clear that he had to stop twice to recharge.

Xiaomi’s electric car, named SU7, is eagerly awaited. It must be said that its technical sheet is very impressive, its design is very successful, and the infotainment system is worthy of a smartphone. We already know the theoretical autonomy of the Xiaomi SU7: between 668 and 800 km, depending on the size of the battery (73.6 or 101 kWh) depending on the Chinese CTLC approval cycle.

In Europe, you have to rely on the WLTP cycle, which is more serious, because the speed on our roads is higher than in China. Thus, the theoretical autonomy of the Xiaomi SU7 in Europe should be between 600 and 730 km if it is sold on the continent one day. But be careful, in all cases, this is theoretical autonomy, which takes into account a very specific electrical consumption profile to represent the mixed use of the car. That means a driver who will drive as well on country roads and motorways as in the city.

1,276 km on electric Xiaomi

We know that WLTP or CLTC usage is fairly representative of such usage. But when the driver travels long distances, especially on the motorway, the consumption of electric cars is much higher. which destroys autonomy. And certainly, Xiaomi’s boss announces WeiboThe Chinese social network traveled 1,276 km in one day (in 15 hours) with the SU7 electric car.

It specifies that 15 hours includes rest and recharge time. And the car had to be recharged twice in this distance. Not bad, as we imagine an average driving speed of around 100 km/h. The Chinese boss clarifies that “ There were not many cars on the road and most of the time the speed was over 100 km/h » before adding that it drove an all-wheel drive version and was allowed to travel in winter weather from Beijing to Shanghai on January 5, 2024.

We know that winter is not kind to electric cars, reducing their range. Assuming all-wheel drive, Lei Jun drove the version with a 673 hp engine and 838 Nm of torque, achieving 0 to 100 km/h in 2.78 seconds with a top speed of 265 km/h. The famous Xiaomi SU7 Max and its large 101 kWh battery.

Real autonomy with a single charge

By recharging the car twice over 1,276 km, the car assumes an actual range of around 500 km at high speed when initially charged to 100%. Then about 350 km range between each recharge, from 10 to 80%. This is the best area of ​​the battery to recharge as quickly as possible.

We don’t yet know how long recharging takes, but Xiaomi advertises 5 minutes to recover 220 km of autonomy and 15 minutes for 510 km with the 800 volt architecture. Which allows us to visualize exercise from 10 to 55% in 15 minutes. This is average for the segment.

We will have to wait for the first tests to get more concrete figures, but this first glimpse is very interesting for Xiaomi’s electric car. For comparison, the Tesla Model 3 Propulsion advertises a CLTC range of 606 km with its 60 kWh battery compared to 713 km with the all-wheel drive version and 80 kWh battery.