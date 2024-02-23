Business

Canada. Flying 8 times a week is less expensive than renting an apartment for this student!

This is a news item that perfectly illustrates the distortions and contradictions of the world we live in and the contradictions we are supposed to endure.

So we must condemn them systematically so that things will be better, so that common sense can take back the place it should have and work towards a better world for all.

You can’t ask me to compost properly, sort green, yellow and brown waste to “save” the planet and continue to sell plane tickets 4 times cheaper than train tickets!

No doubt it would be the same thing for a young person living in Nice in France and who has to live in Paris, because as you can see, there are 38 euro flights!

To take serious matters seriously, we must restore coherence to what we do, otherwise it has no meaning.

People can always talk to me about the climate crisis in this context, as long as the aeronautics industry is taxed so little in terms of pollution, it can’t reasonably be taken seriously.

Charles Sannat

“This is a ‘presslib’ article, meaning free of reproduction in whole or in part, provided that this paragraph is reproduced following it. Insolentiae.com is a site where Charles Sannat speaks daily and provides blunt and uncompromising analysis of economic news. Thanks for visiting my site. You can subscribe to the daily newsletter for free at www.insolentiae.com. »

