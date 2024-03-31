Technical inspection for two-wheelers and quadricycles: what you need to know

Commencement of technical inspection liability for L categories from April 2023

From April 15, technical inspection will become mandatory for two- or three-wheeled motor vehicles and quadricycles. The rules published in the Official Journal on October 23, 2023 detailed the terms of the move, which will be implemented gradually to avoid bottlenecks by bringing all vehicles into the system at once, the government explained. All category L vehicles will be affected by this new requirement: mopeds; Motorcycle; scooter; motor tricycle; Light and heavy quadricycles, such as quads and quadricycles.

The following are exempt from this new technical inspection: collector vehicles put into circulation before 1960; Sports motorcycles. The first technical inspection must be conducted within 6 months prior to the fifth year of initial registration, then every 3 years. For classic vehicles, the interval between two technical inspections is extended to 5 years, except in the case of resale.

Phased implementation of new technical inspections till 2026

The introduction of this new technical inspection for category L vehicles will be carried out gradually and spread until 2026 according to a specific schedule: no later than December 31, 2024 for vehicles registered before January 1, 2017. For vehicles placed in circulation before January 1, 2017 and whose initial registration anniversary date is before April 15, the inspection must be done between April 15 and August 14, 2024.

For vehicles registered between January 1, 2017 and December 31, 2019, a new technical inspection must be carried out within four months after the anniversary date of their first registration. For those registered between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2021, this must be done no later than four months after the anniversary date of their first registration.

Finally, for vehicles registered from January 1, 2022, the inspection must be carried out within six months before the fifth year of their registration.

Specific content of technical inspection for respective vehicles

The decree and order published in the Official Journal on October 23, 2023 specify the content of the technical inspection for these new vehicles concerned. During the visit, the inspector will check 80 checkpointsCompared to 133 checkpoints for private cars. Checkpoints are: vehicle identification, braking equipment, steering, visibility, lamps, reflective devices and electrical equipment;

Axles, wheels, tires, suspension, chassis, chassis accessories and other vehicle materials that are controlled for noise pollution.

At the end of the inspection, a report is prepared. In the event of a negative result due to a major or serious failure, a second inspection must be conducted within two months after the technical inspection.

Find the nearest authorized technical inspection center

To find the nearest authorized technical inspection center to your residence, you must visit the Utac-otc.com website. Then you will need to select an approved technical inspection center for the L series vehicle.

How much does an inspection cost?

Besides, the prices for technical inspection vary depending on the type of vehicle and the center where you get it inspected. Hence it is recommended to contact several approved centers to compare prices and availability before making an appointment.

It is important to note that these new regulations regarding technical inspection also apply to electric scooters and bicycles, strengthening road safety for all users. Thus, with these new provisions, owners of motorized two-wheelers and quadricycles are encouraged to maintain their vehicles regularly and respect the applicable norms to guarantee their safety as well as that of other road users.