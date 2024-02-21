“Invading our private lives is unacceptable”, Marion Russ responded to Patrick Lefevre after the attack on Julian Alaphilippe

The Tour de France women’s director and the Frenchman’s teammate responded to Elaphillip’s manager, whom he once again attacked in the press on Monday.

Julien Alaphilippe would undoubtedly have preferred better weather to really kick off his season on Saturday, February 24 at the Belgian classic Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Having already been criticized several times in the press by his manager Patrick Lefebvre, the Southall-Quick Step team puncher once again took it in his stride, before his partner Marion Roos reacted immediately on Wednesday 21 February.

In a cross interview with ex-rider José de Cauver published on Monday February 19 in Humo (article in Flemish, paid), the 69-year-old boss once again pressed the double world champion. “Julian is a good guy, but after signing his mega contract, we don’t see him anymore. I love my riders, but it has to be fair”Lefevre launched at his rider, who has experienced several falls and injuries since his second world title in Louvain in 2021.

“Too many parties, too much alcohol”

The one who has led the Belgian structure since its creation in 2003 faced the lifestyle of Habs this time, who have won just four times since the start of the 2022 season but who have made a good start in the Tour Down Under in January (6th). ). “Too many parties, too much alcohol… As you get older, you have to be more careful, train harder,” The Belgian continued.

Marion Russe was also targeted by Patrick Lefevre, who estimated That will be a puncture “Under Marian’s spell, perhaps too much”, reacted “Regardless of Mr. Lefevre’s feelings toward me, his invasion of our private life is unacceptable,” Director of Tour de France Fames launched.

“So no, I don’t drink alcohol, ever. Also doesn’t miss out on parties because with a three-year-old, we like to stay in shape in the morning. As you have already told me, you will not succeed in preventing me from working to keep myself busy and to be with Julian for the duration of his career. Please stop ranting now and show more respect and… class.” she concluded.

For two years, Patrick Lefevre often criticized his runner’s performance. “Julian has the salary of a champion but must confirm that he is still one. He said in 2022. Last January it was said that the Frenchman had a “Impulsive runner style, not always smart, but people like it” To justify Alaphilip’s participation in the tour of Italy and “a priority” Not at the Tour de France in 2024.