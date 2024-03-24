Against SK Gaming, G2 Esports recorded another win and took 1st place in the LEC Spring Split

This third week of the regular season continues with a head-to-head between G2 Esports and SK Gaming at the Riot Games Arena. Thanks to a gala BrokenBlade in particular on Rek’Sai, the Winter Split champion added a new win to his record, and took advantage of Fnatic’s loss to take sole lead of the LEC Spring Split.

Brokenblade releases a little masterclass

Competition heats up on the first day of the third and final weekend of the 2024 LEC Spring Split regular season, with a key clash between G2 Esports and SK Gaming. This match is more than just a meeting in Bo1; It is a battle for supremacy and survival in the league. This duel is full of challenges: for G2, it is a question of confirming its leading position and approaching the end of the season at the top of the rankings; For SK, it’s a chance to show that it has the ability to overcome challenges and prove itself as a serious contender for the playoffs.

On the one hand, G2 Esports, tied for first place in the rankings with Fnatic, has a record of 5 wins to 1 loss. After another week marked by a controversial loss to Fnatic, G2 is more determined than ever to bounce back and take the top spot in the rankings. The team, known for its dynamic play and quick adaptation, sees this match against SK as an opportunity to showcase its strength and resilience. On the other hand, SK Gaming is in fifth place, tied with BDS, with a total of 3 wins and 3 losses. Coming off a turbulent period, SK turned things around slightly with a win against Carmine Corp, although the level of play on display was not particularly reassuring. Facing G2, SK knows that a win can not only boost the team’s morale but also strengthen its position in the race for a place in the playoffs.

A chef’s surprise

The match between G2 and SK was played with considerable intensity from the opening moments, with G2 constantly applying pressure all over the map. This strategic approach allowed him to build a significant lead, resulting in over 1k gold in his favor in just 10 minutes of play. His performance in botlane and toplane was particularly notable, with Hans Sama and Brokenblade playing a key role in this early stage success. Before the 20-minute mark was reached, G2 managed to take advantage in a big fight near the Boat River, winning a big skirmish that not only solidified their lead but also allowed them to secure their third dragon.

This dynamic continued until the 23rd minute, where another successful team fight at the top of the map paved the way for Nashor to take over, further extending their control of the game. With these advantages, the G2 n has not slowed down. , SK Gaming demonstrates the ability to push its advantage until significant progress is made in the base. Atma’s acquisition set the stage for a final assault from G2 Esports, who dominated the game from start to finish, ending the match with a resounding victory, thus showing their supremacy and excellent form in the competition. And with the loss of Fnatic not long ago, G2 Esports leads the LEC alone.

LEC Spring Split Week 3 Schedule

Friday 22 March



finish GIANTX snap regular season

finish BDS obsessive regular season

finish G2 Esports SK Gaming regular season

finish MAD Lions KOI Team heretics regular season

finish Team spirit Carmine Corp regular season

Saturday 23 March



finish SK Gaming obsessive regular season

finish Team spirit GIANTX regular season

finish BDS MAD Lions KOI regular season

finish snap G2 Esports regular season

finish Carmine Corp Team heretics regular season

Monday 25 March



5:00 p.m Team heretics GIANTX regular season

5:45 p.m snap SK Gaming regular season

6:30 p.m obsessive MAD Lions KOI regular season

7:15 p.m G2 Esports Team spirit regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Carmine Corp BDS regular season

