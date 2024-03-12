Pars? Vladimir? rot? Natural candidates for spring MVP in the LFL

League of Legends may be a team esport, played and won with 5 players, but still Individual differences Which specifically rewards the players in the team. This is the case for the split MVP’s title in the LFL, which is awarded to the “best” player in each segment. In the past, have been rewarded significantly Sakan, Ika, Tucuil Or Zoelis.

The playoffs haven’t started yet, but in theory they won’t have any impact on votes… but only performance in the meantime. regular season considered to be considered. So there are only two small matches left to make a difference and convince future voters. But before the home stretch, some natural candidates seem to be emerging. Even though we are never safe from surprises, let’s review it Main Candidates.

Big Favorites: Players from Team BDS

With 13 wins to 3 losses, a current streak of 10 consecutive wins and a solid first place, the players of Team BDS are fully legitimate in the discussion of MVP of the season. We could even argue that the winner should logically be chosen from this roster. But everyone has their own parameters when voting and there is no obligation to award the first-place player in the regular season. Also, there may be another problem… since all BDS Academy players play well, votes may come to dilute. For teams that are perhaps a little less efficient, a stronger element may win all the votes and be placed further forward. But despite these arguments, we want to at least put these 3 players in the spotlight:

Pars : For us, this is the player who has ranked highest in BDS since the start of the segment. Besides his impressive stats, his in-game impact is undeniable. We are still shocked by his choice Camille support And his triple stun on the opposing team. Turk is a very serious candidate and will be very high in the MVP rankings in any case.

Schumond : It may be unintentional, but French is often highlighted in MVP votes. Some will see it as unfair, but given that we are in the French league, it is often easy to associate with the tricolor… In all cases, the arguments about the BDS academy jungler go far beyond his general nationality. He has played cleanly and effectively since the beginning of the year.

Cadui : German achieves first pentakill of season with Smolder. This action left its mark and we also remember his big games from Ezreal. We don’t know if this will be enough to find a place in the Sun. But if Parus is also published, let’s also remember to congratulate his ADC.

Casey players occasionally flare up

there Carmine Corp Will finish 2nd in regular season. The personalities of the team were able to fully express themselves during the week and many players caught our attention. However, there is still a small problem… We generally found that these players experienced ups but also experienced losses. This relative lack of regularity compared to the outings of BDSA players could be a real handicap in the race for MVP.

Vladimir : He is definitely the KCB player who has impressed the fans the most. Little known when he arrived in the LFL, he shined during the first week. It was quickly labeled as The best midlaner in the league . Unfortunately, it has since regressed somewhat in rank. This could cost him a potential MVP title, unless he has two huge games in the final weekend.

Calliste : The French ADC will see to itself that a in a row And get 2nd league MVP title. His talent is undeniable and he still offered big matches during this segment. But there’s still a small catch… Given that he’s the reigning MVP, we’re bound to compare his level of play to the summer of 2023. For the moment, this year’s Callist seems a little short. It is difficult to give him back the crown in this regard, especially since the competition is tougher. We will also remember his first matches in 2024, a bit timid and dotted with minor mistakes. This is obviously forgiven and quickly forgotten, but we no longer see Calliste as a an outsider As a great beloved.

Big Bad Rating on Solari

Solari Not yet fully qualified for the playoffs, but the team finds itself Very favorable poll. However, that was not a given after an upset start early in the season. But slowly, Solari built his nest. One player in particular shone in the collective; Mid laner decay. He’s impressive to a fault but also very comfortable in interviews, for their part the Royals are actively promoting him with dreams of seeing him drafted. MVP…which would be a first for a Solari player!

The team’s collective results don’t really speak for them… although their team will likely finish 5th or 6th. If Solari ever stumbles and misses the playoffs, there won’t be a debate. But if successful, we will have to talk about Decay case. This former top-level boxer offered some great drama during the Spring Split. He was the most crucial player in the victory and no one can deny the player’s importance in his team’s success. He argues, incidentally… we wouldn’t be surprised to see that in the least the podium After the votes. It should also be noted that the Frenchman has already reached the no bar 100 kills in the LFL During the segment, Calliste’s record is not far off (116)!

Jezu, the old guard is still very present

We will also take the liberty of mentioning Jezu, Team GO’s A.D.C. His stats are impressive and he fully embraces his position as the No. 1 threat on his team. Solid in hot moments, rather regular and intense. The Frenchman deserves at least an honorable mention for his performance. With Prime, he creates a botlane to be reckoned with and even in defeat, he usually manages to come out on top to make a good impression.

However, we will not go beyond this honorable mention. Jezu is a sure bet in our league, but we don’t really see him claiming the MVP title. His team is a bit too low in the rankings and we’re not even sure if he’s the best in his position, as with competitors. Cadui Or Calliste.