A long-awaited announcement soon? A new leak

Now that the first game is available, PC fans are eagerly waiting to get their hands on The Last of Us Part 2. And in fact, something must be happening.

According to recently leaked information, The Last of Us Part 2, which was originally launched exclusively for PlayStation 4 in 2020, may soon be coming to PC. The rumor aligns with Sony’s recent strategy of adapting its PlayStation exclusives for PC, as seen with Horizon Forbidden West and Ghost of Tsushima. A recent ad was also very well received.

The Last of Us Part 2 Coming Soon on PC?

The person responsible for this leak is Silkknight, a source that has recently proven to be reliable, especially after the confirmation of Ghost of Tsushima’s PC adaptation. While no specific release date has been announced, it has been suggested that the announcement of a PC port of The Last of Us Part 2 is imminent, potentially coinciding with Season 2 of the TV show based on the game.

This initiative by Sony is in line with its desire to expand its audience and capitalize on the success of its flagship titles. The Last of Us Part 2, praised for its story, graphics and gameplay, although sometimes controversial among fans due to its narrative decisions, has high expectations for its PC release.

Additionally, the possible synchronization of the launch of the PC port with the new season of the TV series could increase interest and sales of the game. However, Sony has not yet confirmed this information. But, considering the credibility of the source, the PC gaming community is optimistically waiting. A late 2024 release window seems plausible given Sony’s current pace of releases for the PC adaptation. And that can be great news.

This expansion to PC can not only satisfy existing players eager to relive the experience on a new platform, but also attract new players to the TLOU universe.

It remains to be seen if the launch will be as chaotic as the first episode, which was a minor disaster, especially due to numerous errors of all kinds.