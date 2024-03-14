After winning big in the lottery, a British woman is visited by a private detective hired by a gaming company.

Amelia Burnham won more than £23,000 on the lottery, but she hasn’t had a recent win. The British gaming company is taking a keen interest in its surprising success.

Amelia won at Burnham National Lottery During the draw on February 3. However, she reveals “angry” Because she is still waiting to claim her latest win, which is worth more than 900 euros (800 pounds sterling), even though she paid just one pound for her winning ticket. In the past, the 69-year-old grandmother has won more than £23,000 in small prizes, according to information provided by Daily Express Or about 27,000 euros.

This player spends “60 pounds per week in tickets”, According to the daily mirror, She won the lottery so often that she eventually found private investigators at her home three times because the British Lottery, believing she won too often, decided to investigate her.

The Hammersmith (west London) resident went to the post office in her town before being sent back to a Tesco supermarket, where she picked up her winning ticket. Once there, she was explained that she would have to send photos of both sides of the ticket to the game’s new operator because the rules had changed. Indeed, the Camelot Lotto Company was replaced on February 1 by another, Olwin. Her husband, Tony Barhamet, sent the photos and was later told that an investigator and former police detective was due to come to their home to try to understand the origins of her regular winning draws.

“No More Tickets”

“It made me very upset and upset,” She confides to the columns The sun , Before asserting Daily Express has been treated “like some kind of criminal”. However, the National Lottery informed “all” Its players are “very important” And for that he strives “Give them as positive an experience as possible”. Even the English Lottery suggested it was “Sorry to hear Mrs Burnham’s concerns”Guaranteed not to be lacking “Get in touch with her” To solve the problem.

There is an investigation “ridiculous” According to the investigator, who worked for the state police for 30 years. In it “anger”The mother of three believes that the behavior of lottery operators towards her risks “Discourage people from buying tickets”. Britain promises The sun That he won’t buy “never again” If this type of problem occurs again. Should come in the final answer “About a week” According to what the investigator told Amelia Burnham.