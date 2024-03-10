Michel-Edouard Leclerc expects “less violent” price increases in 2024

The price will increase less violent », announced Michel-Edouard Leclerc, boss of the leading mass distribution brand in France, this year. According to him the increase should be in the range of +2 to +3%.

Mass distribution brand boss in France, Michel-Edouard Leclerc, is counting on inflation “ less violent » for 2024, compared to the last two years, in France. The price increase should not exceed 3%, and it will remain “structural” In the following years, the chairman of the strategic committee of the establishment E. Expects Leclerc.

“Barring exceptional events, prices in hypermarkets should be in the range of growth between 2 and 3%”In 2024, Michel-Edouard Leclerc said in an interview on Saturday March 9. Western France. In its forecast, it does not hide the fact that it is banking on competition from imported non-food products, particularly from Asia, in its quest for international growth.

Michel-Edouard Leclerc’s Arguments on Rising Prices

“We can count on a significant reduction in imported non-food items. Asia is looking for growth beyond its borders. She needs to sell and is willing to lower her prices to do so”Michel-Edouard Leclerc explains.

Referring to the food chapter, Bose anticipates a reduction even beyond sugar. “Coffee and chocolate products will decrease. This will also be the case for grain-based products. For sugar, you have to wait a little longer,” He also detailed.

Structural inflation will begin

inflation “Although not disappearing, (…) we are entering a ten-year inflationary cycle”However, Bose qualifies. ” We have to finance (…) the energy transition. It will cost more to produce more virtuously.” It explains again. “We have to amortize heavy, more carbon-free investments in smaller markets,” That explains. in short, “Structural inflation will set in”.

His estimate seems to be in line with the latest figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (INSEI) which already reported a year-on-year growth of 2.9% in February. Barring any surprises, the institution should also confirm this rate on Friday, which would make it possible to officially record a decline below 3%. A level never reached in two years. In any case, this would be the data that would further support Michel-Edouard Leclerc’s estimates.