The Court of Auditors pinned the government on additional “injustice”.

From February 1, 2024, French people’s electricity bills have increased significantly. However, this hike in electricity prices is not the first in recent months. It is mainly due to the return of electricity tax. The government later reduced its minimum rate for about two years. With the end of the tariff shield, this tax will gradually return to its “normal” rate, thus affecting the French people’s bills.

French consumers are paying more for this energy after government measures were lifted during the energy crisis that rocked France. The Court of Auditors returned to the matter in a report published on Friday 15 March.

So the organization has dissected the support measures deployed by the state during this energy crisis. She speculates in her report that “ contribution » by Govt. Annuity » Electricity Producers » Fair to customers “

Energy companies have benefited from rising electricity prices

Indeed, the Court of Audit considered that the yield of this tax applied was low. “ In an effective regulatory system “, Margins Accumulated by Energy Companies Due to Increase in Electricity Prices Due to Russian Invasion of Ukraine”. Customers will be refunded », indicates this institution which notes that “ The power producers’ contribution to the infra-marginal rent (CRI) voted in the preliminary finance law for 2023, which should allow for this recovery in addition to the increase in royalties from hydroelectric concessions, does not give hope of a return on the heights. What would be fair to customers “

The Court of Auditors believes that the income and royalty of CRI should not be increased. Not more than six billion euros for the years 2022 and 2023 “This figure is insignificant compared to ” More than 30 billion euros in net profit margin » Recorded by electricity traders, producers and suppliers in 2022 and 2023, mainly due to increase in electricity prices.

It is also a far cry from the 36 billion euro net bill, which the state will have to pay between 2021 and 2024, under multiple support measures for energy consumers: price shields, fuel compensation, etc. Therefore, ” Failing to obtain most of the projected profit margins for consumers to finance its support, the state seeks to limit the net budgetary cost of the shield by increasing the prices paid by consumers. », concludes the report of the Court of Auditors.