Bad news for some electric leasing users

This was an early success of 2024. To prepare France to move towards electric mobility, the government announced an ambitious leasing project last year, to help the most ordinary households. social. Concretely, the system allowed thousands of French people to access long-term rentals of electric cars, from €40 per month for a city car.

Surprisingly, social leasing was successful. After doubling the number of available places, the government opened 90,000 applications and about 50,000 files in less than a week. Users literally rushed to the offer at the point of filling up the annual quota before the end of January, eventually leading to the suspension of the system until the end of the year.

Fiasco-looking cards and rule changes

In addition to suspending the system, the government also had to tighten the screws on the conditions of access to social leasing. In an order published on February 12, 2024, we found that the aid formally prohibited the subletting of related vehicles. A late change in the text provides for €1,500 in the event of fraud in the acquisition of a social leasing car, and the same amount for smart people who want to take advantage of the system to earn some pocket money.

Because the idea has apparently crossed the minds of some users. The latter are theoretically not in a position of illegality, since they fall within the terms of acquisition of the system. The fact that at €40 per month, some may consider subletting their newly acquired vehicle on a peer-to-peer rental platform, at a much higher price. Enough to afford a significant additional income, especially when we know that on peer-to-peer exchange sites such as Turo or Getround, the Twingo e-Tech (billed at €40 per month in social leasing) rents between €7 and can be given. 14€ per hour. At the moment, the issue of free loans is not mentioned in the text. So we can expect that the relatives of users who have benefited from the system will be able to borrow from them sporadically, this will not cause any problem.

Tighten the screws for cheaters

Another situation in the eyes of the authorities: people who do not fall under the scope of social leasing, but who manage it Optimize their tax home effectively. Thus, users justifying numerous real expenses, having several children or showing a student status than the previous year – even though they are currently enjoying a comfortable situation – were able to take advantage of the system. Abuse in equal measure, some experts believe, requires tightening of the screws.