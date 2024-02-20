A promising treatment to prevent disease

Painful stiffness, joint swelling, fatigue, loss of appetite… these symptoms may indicate rheumatoid arthritis, a chronic inflammatory disease. So far, there is no cure or preventive treatment for this pathology. An active ingredient called “abatacept” is used as a second- or third-line treatment for people with proven arthritis to suppress flares, reduce inflammation, and control joint destruction. The latter is administered by infusion at home or by weekly injections in the hospital.

110 people received abatacept for one year

In a recent study, researchers from King’s College London (England) wanted to know if this active ingredient could prevent disease progression in at-risk adults. “People with serum antibodies to citrullinated protein antigens, gout factor, and symptoms, such as inflammatory joint pain, are at increased risk of developing gout.” They remembered.

For the purposes of their work, published in the journal The Lancet, the team recruited 213 patients with high-risk rheumatoid arthritis between December 22, 2014, and January 14, 2019. Participants had initial symptoms, such as joint pain but no joint swelling. As part of the intervention, 110 volunteers received abatacept and 103 adults received a placebo for one year. After treatment, the scientists followed them for an additional 12 months.