Game news After FF7 Rebirth, the remake of this other Final Fantasy episode is no longer a secret, here’s the proof!

While the FF7 remake project has been successful so far, Square Enix probably won’t stop there. Over the years, this other episode has been the subject of numerous rumors to return in a more modern form. Today, this rumor seems more solid than ever.

A Resident Evil model for Final Fantasy?

Released on February 29, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is a new success for Square Enix, the least complex. With a score of 92/100 on Metacritic and 9.0/10 by users, the latest AAA from the Japanese publisher has delighted fans of the saga. It must be said that this episode follows the Final Fantasy VII remake, which, as its name suggests, transcribes the adventure of FFVII released on the PS1 in 1997 with modern means, while presenting an original story. So the proposition seems to be bearing fruit and Square Enix has understood this well because Other episodes may qualify for similar treatment.

for years, Rumors of a Final Fantasy IX remake keep coming back. Initially, this idea appeared for the first time in NVIDIA GeForce Now leaks, including most Square Enix projects, such as Kingdom Hearts IV, the remaster of Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition or the PC port of Final Fantasy VII Remake, became a reality. . Meanwhile, We learned that Square Enix is ​​producing a Final Fantasy IX anime, which was enough to make this rumor more credible. And recently, Square Enix fueled the rumor once again with the news of another episode.

Final Fantasy XIV teases FFIX remake

On the occasion of Pax East, Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of the MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV franchise, held a panel to reveal the latest information regarding the upcoming expansion, Dawntrail.. Thus, we were able to learn the release date of this new story, but also the pre-order bonus. And as if by chance, we find mascots of Final Fantasy IX’s protagonists, Jiden and Garnet, in these editions, while Ark, FFIX’s final summon, serves as Mt. When asked about the presence of these references in FFIX, Naoki Yoshida replied that it was a mystery.That fueled the rumours.

Here is the FFXIV Dontrell pre-order bonus. Naoki Yoshida admits that it’s a lot of FFIX, but adds that the reason is “mysterious.” pic.twitter.com/KcfWvU5lJo — Final Fantasy World (@ffworldcom) March 23, 2024

So this is another clue that the Final Fantasy IX remake is a reality. in the past, We remember that insider Jeff Grubb revealed that he had heard about the project, that it was real and that it would happen one day. Next to Gematsu, a media that only broadcasts official information, The site first appeared to confirm that a Final Fantasy IX remake is in development. As of now, it remains to be seen when Square Enix will formalize the project, which we can expect to see come next year.