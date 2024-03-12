Samsung is preparing a small revolution for the appearance of its connected watches

According to information from the SamMobile site, Samsung is considering moving its watches to square screens like the Apple Watch.

Apple is one of the rare manufacturers of connected watches today that offers a design with a screen that is not round, but square. While most of its competitors have adopted round AMOLED panels on their bezels over the years, to give them a traditional watch look, it looks like the American manufacturer will soon join one of its main rivals.

Indeed, according to the information on the site SemimobileGenerally well informed, Samsung will once again consider offering high-end connected watches that are no longer equipped with round screens, but with square screens like the Apple Watch:

We learned that Samsung once again wants to offer a square design for its connected watches. They will be similar to previous models like Galaxy Gear, Gear 2 and Gear Live. These models were launched ten years ago and have since been eclipsed by Samsung’s round watches (…). We’ve learned that the idea is being considered with enthusiasm internally and it’s highly likely that the switch will happen.

Samsung already has a history of square watches

As SamMobile points out, Samsung has offered watches with square screens in the past. This was especially the case for the Samsung Galaxy Gear, one of the first watches on the market to run Android Wear, Samsung Gear S, Samsung Gear 2 and Samsung Gear Live. However, since 2015’s Gear S2, Samsung has since stuck to round screens on its high-end smartwatches.

However, some may believe that the Korean manufacturer is now moving closer to the watch format with its connected bracelets and especially its recent Galaxy Fit 3 equipped with a large rectangular screen. This is certainly one of the outstanding questions on Samsung’s side: will the manufacturer offer a square screen on its next Galaxy watches, or will it reserve its round screen on its iconic series for a new series of connected watches.

Remember that the main advantage of a square screen is the large space provided to display elements. With a round screen, users lose the ability to read and developers must automatically adjust software interface elements.

For now, however, it looks like this is still a project under study at Samsung. Given the time required to develop a new product, it’s unlikely we’ll be entitled to a square screen watch from Samsung this summer or even next year. If Samsung offers watches with square screens, we’ll have to wait until 2026 to find out.