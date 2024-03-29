After chlordecone and prostate cancer, other pesticides can cause pancreatic cancer.

Two French studies show an increased risk of pancreatic cancer after exposure to certain pesticides. They were presented to professionals last week in Paris. The published results are alarming to say the least.

Glyphosate, sulfur spray and the fungicide mancozeb, according to the first study, are the 3 substances responsible for the increased risk of pancreatic cancer which may also become the second cause of cancer death in 5 years.

According to another study, 4 other products may also be affected. They have been banned for sale since the 1990s but are still present in the ground and air and therefore also found in individuals.

For more than 30 years, the incidence of pancreatic cancer has been steadily increasing by 2% per year.

About 16,000 new cases were reported in France last year. Increase at a higher rate on national territory than other western countries.

The causes of this phenomenon are still poorly understood, but researchers are increasingly questioning the role of environmental factors in this phenomenon.

In total, on the national territory, no less than 300 substances are not authorized and 65,000 tons are dumped every year. Even France is the leading pesticide consumer in Europe.