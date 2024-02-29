Anxiety, difficulty concentrating, low motivation… how to recognize the signs of burnout?

Burnout, or professional exhaustion, literally wears out those who suffer from it. To take care of it properly, you still need to look for exciting, sometimes insidious, signs.

As described by the High Authority of Health (HAS), professional burnout syndrome, better known by the English term “burn out”, results from “Physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion resulting from prolonged exposure to emotionally demanding work situations.”

That’s for definition. But in reality, the warning signs aren’t always easy to spot. However, early identification is essential to increase the effectiveness of interventions. Support will then include work stoppage. Psychological support is often necessary. And in the event of associated depression, antidepressants may be prescribed.

Ask yourself the right questions

In France, according to the Foundation for Medical Research, one in three employees is in a state of burnout. Sometimes, without knowing it.

However, currently, there is no international standard for assessing the risk of burnout. That’s why researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology have developed a detailed questionnaire that can make diagnosis easier. Among the 43 questions, 4 themes are addressed: fatigue, mental distance, cognitive disorders, and emotional disorders.

Although this tool is currently being tested in about thirty countries, four conditions have been identified as risk factors for burnout:

You feel mentally exhausted at work;

You find it difficult to be passionate about your work;

You have difficulty concentrating when you work;

You sometimes overreact at work without meaning to.

If you’ve been experiencing these symptoms repeatedly for the past few weeks, it could be a sign that you’re on the verge of implosion. In this case, do not hesitate to talk to your doctor.