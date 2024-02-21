Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson will be an informant for the FBI in a film about a small neo-Nazi group.

Scarlett Johansson
The Marvel star looks for a major project in the first role since then black widow In 2021. This time, the actress will headline a film based on a true story.


Scarlett Johansson will play the lead role in the film FeatherwoodThriller based on true events, reports The last line. The film will tell the story of Carol Blevins, “ A heroin addict who became one of the FBI’s most important informants during an epic six-year investigation into a murderous, neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate known as the Texas Aryan Brotherhood. », the details of the attractive pitch.

Thus, the story promises to be interesting from then on. Blevins, who lived with the gang, remembered details, anticipated murders and botched robberies, helping to convict 13 members of the group. However, her harrowing journey has left her with significant physical and psychological scars and she lives under constant fear of retaliation by ABT.. »


at the helm of FeatherwoodWe will find the director of big little lies, Andrea Arnold. While the screenplay will be written by Ned Benson, who is already a writer black widow. The shooting of the film is set to begin soon but no release date has been announced yet. Additionally, for the first time, Scarlett Johansson will star in a television series.


CamilleFebruary 20, 2024

